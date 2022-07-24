Jennifer Lopez Glows In Pink For Lunch Date With Ben Affleck At Dior Restaurant: Photos

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a bright pink dress while heading to lunch with husband Ben Affleck. The Wedding Planner star, who turns 53 today (July 24), stayed breezy in the low cut halter dress, which finished with a midi-length skirt. Ben, 49, held his new wife’s hand as they approached the Christian Dior flagship store at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France. The pair appeared to be heading into the multi-floor retail space to dine at exclusive restaurant Monsieur Dior

J.Lo added a pair of nude platform sandals (which gave been a constant on the trip) and a matching pink Valentino bag to the look. She kept her highlighted hair back into a high ponytail style bun, showing off her silver earrings. Ben went for a more casual look, choosing a blue button down shirt with a navy pair of pants. The Oscar winner rocked a beige colored pair of suede shoes to tie the ensemble together, as well as a silver watch.

The couple have been spotted all over Paris in recent days with their respect kids in tow, including her twins Emme and Max, 14, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 (notably, just Ben’s youngest Samuel, 10, seems to not be on the European adventure). A day prior, Bennifer enjoyed a scenic boat cruise down the Seine River to take in all the sights of Paris, such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral. A jet-lagged Ben totally fell asleep at one point, though, seemingly needling those extra z’s! Following the rest, Ben and J.Lo emerged from the Hotel De Crillon as they lovingly gazed at each other before heading to dinner.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Timeline: From Engagement To Split, Reunion & Marriage Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck are in Paris with kids spending some quality time during French Honeymoon. 22 Jul 2022

The lavish family vacation came just days after the couple unexpectedly tied the knot at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 16! Jennifer took to her OnTheJLo newsletter to share a letter and intimate photos from the affair, revealing she wore two dresses: one from an “old movie” (which appears to be Alexander McQueen) and a second by Zuhair Murad. Per a marriage license filing, Jennifer is now “Jennifer Affleck.”