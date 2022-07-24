Jennifer Lopez Glows In Pink For Lunch Date With Ben Affleck At Dior Restaurant: Photos

Pretty in pink! Jennifer Lopez held husband Ben Affleck's hand as they headed into the Dior flagship store in Paris a week after getting hitched.

July 24, 2022 11:11AM EDT
Singer Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck have lunch at the new Christian Dior restaurant. 24 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880830_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris, FRANCE - Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel ahead of dinner with their kids at the "Cheval Blanc" restaurant.Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a bright pink dress while heading to lunch with husband Ben AffleckThe Wedding Planner star, who turns 53 today (July 24), stayed breezy in the low cut halter dress, which finished with a midi-length skirt. Ben, 49, held his new wife’s hand as they approached the Christian Dior flagship store at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France. The pair appeared to be heading into the multi-floor retail space to dine at exclusive restaurant Monsieur Dior

Jennifer Lopez wears a pink dress to lunch with Ben Affleck. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

J.Lo added a pair of nude platform sandals (which gave been a constant on the trip) and a matching pink Valentino bag to the look. She kept her highlighted hair back into a high ponytail style bun, showing off her silver earrings. Ben went for a more casual look, choosing a blue button down shirt with a navy pair of pants. The Oscar winner rocked a beige colored pair of suede shoes to tie the ensemble together, as well as a silver watch.

Ben and J.Lo were heading into the Christian Dior restaurant, Monsieur Dior. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

The couple have been spotted all over Paris in recent days with their respect kids in tow, including her twins Emme and Max, 14, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 (notably, just Ben’s youngest Samuel, 10, seems to not be on the European adventure). A day prior, Bennifer enjoyed a scenic boat cruise down the Seine River to take in all the sights of Paris, such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral. A jet-lagged Ben totally fell asleep at one point, though, seemingly needling those extra z’s! Following the rest, Ben and J.Lo emerged from the Hotel De Crillon as they lovingly gazed at each other before heading to dinner.

The lavish family vacation came just days after the couple unexpectedly tied the knot at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 16! Jennifer took to her OnTheJLo newsletter to share a letter and intimate photos from the affair, revealing she wore two dresses: one from an “old movie” (which appears to be Alexander McQueen) and a second by Zuhair Murad. Per a marriage license filing, Jennifer is now “Jennifer Affleck.”

