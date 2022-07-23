Ben Affleck Totally Falls Asleep On Boat Ride With Jennifer Lopez & Kids In Paris: Hilarious Photos

Ben Affleck caught up on some sleep during a Paris boat ride with new wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective kids! The actor, 49, was seriously dozing — mouth open and all — as he crossed laced his hands while seated on the deck of the boat in the July 23 photos. At one point, he leaned his head back towards the sun and rested his feet on a rail, and in others, he crouched forward.
It’s not entirely surprising Ben would be tired, given the jet lag factor: Los Angeles is 9 hours behind Paris, making for a big time difference on a vacation. Beyond that, Bennifer have hit the ground running since touching down on July 21: they stepped out for a late night terrace dinner at hotspot Le Matignon, followed by a trip to the Musée Dorsay on July 22, as well as another dinner. The couple were also spotted shopping and snapping photos after the museum trip, maximizing their time in the City of Love.
The couple were joined by their kids on the boat ride, including her twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. It appears that his son Samuel, 10, didn’t join the European adventure — and is perhaps home with mom Jennifer Garner. Both Ben and J.Lo could be seen bonding with their kids on the scenic Seine River cruise, as Max snuggled up on his mom’s lap while Violet could be seen hugging her dad and giving him a kiss on the cheek.
The trip — which some are calling a “family moon” — comes just days after Ben and Jennifer legally tied the knot with a small Las Vegas ceremony. The couple wed at A Little White Chapel right on the iconic strip, barely making it before closing. Jennifer looked gorgeous in two dresses, including one from an unidentified “old movie” by Alexander McQueen and a second by her go-to designer Zuhair Murad. Per their marriage license filing, Jennifer is legally now “Jennifer Affleck” — a move she said she would make way back during their initial engagement in 2003.