Ben Affleck Totally Falls Asleep On Boat Ride With Jennifer Lopez & Kids In Paris: Hilarious Photos

Ben Affleck appeared to be affected by some jet lag as he dozed off while taking in the sights of romantic Paris during a Seine River cruise!

By:
July 23, 2022 4:09PM EDT
View gallery
Paris, FRANCE - Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel ahead of dinner with their kids at the "Cheval Blanc" restaurant.Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE - Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel ahead of dinner with their kids at the "Cheval Blanc" restaurant. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Best Image/ BACKGRID

Ben Affleck caught up on some sleep during a Paris boat ride with new wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective kids! The actor, 49, was seriously dozing — mouth open and all — as he crossed laced his hands while seated on the deck of the boat in the July 23 photos. At one point, he leaned his head back towards the sun and rested his feet on a rail, and in others, he crouched forward.

Ben Affleck falls asleep during a cruise along the Seine River in Paris on July 23. He was joined by wife Jennifer Lopez, her twins Max and Emme, and his daughters Violet and Seraphina. (Best Image/ BACKGRIest Image/ BACKGRID)

It’s not entirely surprising Ben would be tired, given the jet lag factor: Los Angeles is 9 hours behind Paris, making for a big time difference on a vacation. Beyond that, Bennifer have hit the ground running since touching down on July 21: they stepped out for a late night terrace dinner at hotspot Le Matignon, followed by a trip to the Musée Dorsay on July 22, as well as another dinner. The couple were also spotted shopping and snapping photos after the museum trip, maximizing their time in the City of Love.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen before getting onto the luxury boat. (MEGA)

The couple were joined by their kids on the boat ride, including her twins Max and  Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. It appears that his son Samuel, 10, didn’t join the European adventure — and is perhaps home with mom Jennifer Garner. Both Ben and J.Lo could be seen bonding with their kids on the scenic Seine River cruise, as Max snuggled up on his mom’s lap while Violet could be seen hugging her dad and giving him a kiss on the cheek.

The trip — which some are calling a “family moon” — comes just days after Ben and Jennifer legally tied the knot with a small Las Vegas ceremony. The couple wed at A Little White Chapel right on the iconic strip, barely making it before closing. Jennifer looked gorgeous in two dresses, including one from an unidentified “old movie” by Alexander McQueen and a second by her go-to designer Zuhair Murad. Per their marriage license filing, Jennifer is legally now “Jennifer Affleck” — a move she said she would make way back during their initial engagement in 2003.

More From Our Partners

ad