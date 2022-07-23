Jennifer Lopez’s Son Max, 14, Sits On Her Lap During Boat Ride With Ben Affleck, Emme & His Daughters

Jennifer Lopez snuggled up to 14-year-old son Max on a boat with husband Ben Affleck in Paris! The newlyweds soaked in the sights of the City of Love with their kids, including her child Emme, also 14, as well as his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, on Saturday, July 23. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, also enjoyed a romantic moment on the vessel as they sat next to each other and sweetly held hands.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 52, once again slayed with her summer fashion. J.Lo opted for a breezy midi-length white dress that featured a delicate pink floral pattern. She added a pair of camel suede sandals on her feet, matching the same color Gucci Diana bag in the mini size, opting to remove the bright neon straps. Finally, she stayed cozy with a camel cardigan over top and added a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the son.

The outing marked Max’s first sighting on the post-wedding getaway, which some are calling a “family moon.” The son of Marc Anthony appeared focused on his phone as appeared to be watching something with his AirPods in. Max twinned with his superstar mom in neutral colors, going with a white t-shirt and beige shorts, as well as a camel suede boat shoe.

His sister Emme was seen walking behind them as they gabbed with new stepsister Seraphina. Emme, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, stayed cool in a beige tank top with black jeans.

Ben also appeared to bond with 16-year-old Violet on the outing. The teen looked so much like her mom Jennifer Garner, wearing a cream polka dot dress and sneakers. She also rocked her usual glasses and a protective face mask due to COVID-19.

Ben and Jennifer have taken Paris by storm since arriving on July 21, just days after tying the knot in Las Vegas! The legal marriage officially marked a name change for the Wedding Planner star, who signed off a recent On The JLo newsletter as “Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”