Jennifer Lopez Predicted Las Vegas Wedding With Ben Affleck In 2002: Watch

Jennifer Lopez once hilariously predicted that she might marry Ben Affleck in Las Vegas! The singer, now 52, made the remark during an appearance on Total Request Live with Carson Daly back in 2002. The talk show asked the Maid In Manhattan star, then 33, where she thought she might marry Ben following their November engagement (with that pink Harry Winston ring) that same year.
Carson asked, “How are you guys gonna do, like, a wedding? How are you gonna try — is there a deserted enough island?” — a question many were dying to know at the time. “I don’t know,” she pondered before hilariously saying: “Vegas!” Sadly, the duo never actually made it down the aisle during their initial romance, which lasted from 2002 – 2004.
The Oscar winning actor and “Dear Ben” singer were set to wed in a massive Santa Barbara, California ceremony with 400 guests in Sept. 2003 — but the affair was called off due to intense media scrutiny. After a brief split, Ben and J.Lo reunited — but broke up again by 2004. To everyone’s surprise, the couple shockingly reunited 17 years later in April 2021 with a romantic getaway to Montana! The couple didn’t stop the travels there, jet setting off to Europe for her 52nd birthday and frequently hanging out with each other’s kids.
Jlo & Ben Affleck wedding 🤍 pic.twitter.com/n6kHZxJuuz
— Listenary. (@Listenary) July 17, 2022
Ben proposed again in April 2022, and they wed just three months later in Vegas at A Little White Chapel right on the strip. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Jen penned in a lengthy and moving message sent via her On The JLo newsletter, which also included several cute photos from the wedding.
“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world…for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” she also said. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives… at very, very long last,” she also said.
There are reports that they will celebrate with their friends and family at Ben’s Georgia estate just outside of Savannah. Since getting married, Ben and J.Lo have touched down in Paris for a getaway with their kids, and were spotted leaving Le Matignon restaurant on July 21.