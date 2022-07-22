Emme Muniz & Seraphina Affleck Bond As J.Lo & Ben Hold Hands On Family Trip To Paris

The newlyweds have blended their families well, and the kids seem to be getting along great as new step-siblings, while vacationing in France.

July 22, 2022 9:29AM EDT
Step-sibling bonding moment! Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina13, appeared to hold hands with Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme, 14, while out for a walk in Paris on Friday, July 22. Seraphina and Emme seem to be getting along great as new step-siblings, as they walked behind the newlywed couple during the family outing in the City of Light.

Seraphina and Emme were seen walking behind their parents, as the newlyweds strolled through Paris. (KCS Presse/MEGA)

As Ben, 49, wrapped his arm around J.Lo, 52, the kids walked together seemingly hand-in-hand behind them. Seraphina sported a preppy look with a collared sweater and blue slacks, while Emme rocked a t-shirt under a cardigan and a pair of jeans. Both Emme and Seraphina also looked like they had earbuds in as they went for the walk.

Jennifer stunned in a white dress with floral prints all over it, while Ben wore a blue button-down and dark pants for the stroll. The now-husband and wife seemed to enjoy the sights on their honeymoon as they walked with the kids behind them.

Ben and Jennifer seemed to be enjoying their first few days as newlyweds. (KCS Presse/MEGA)

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot on July 16 in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, and the couple have been spending some time in Paris since their wedding. They were spotted getting dinner with Emme and Seraphina, as well as Ben’s older daughter Violet, 16, on Thursday.

As Bennifer said their “I do’s,” J.Lo has given fans a few looks at their wedding ceremony in their On the J.Lo newsletter. Besides photos of her and Ben, she also shared a glimpse of Emme sitting in the front seat of a classic car outside of the Las Vegas wedding chapel. They seemed so happy for their mom to marry the love of her life, and they gave an “I love you” hand sign in the photo. Someone else was also seated in the front seat of the car, but their back was turned, and it wasn’t clear who else had attended.

