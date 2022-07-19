Jennifer Lopez Gives Glimpse Of New Wedding Ring For Solo Gym Outing: Photo

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is back in the gym with a brand new piece of jewelry. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer wore her new wedding ring to work out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19. Jen, who married Ben Affleck, 49, in Las Vegas on July 16, dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt and matching workout pants as she walked into the gym ready to work her muscles.

Jennifer also wore a pair of black sneakers and large brown sunglasses. She carried a big black purse around her arms and kept her brown hair up in a neat bun before the workout. The Marry Me star’s stunning silver wedding ring was fully visible as the paparazzi captured Jennifer in one of her first public outings following her low-key wedding.

Fans first saw Jen’s wedding ring on her Instagram after the wedding. She flashed the silver bling while lounging in bed with a big smile on her face in the July 17 photo. Ben, meanwhile, was seen wearing his wedding band while driving back to Los Angeles on July 18. The actor, who could be seen yawning behind the wheel in the paparazzi pics, was allegedly heading to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home.

J.Lo and Ben were engaged for three months before they got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel. Ben proposed with a green 8.5-carat engagement ring that J.Lo was wearing up to the wedding. The couple decided to register for a marriage license in Clark County, NV and said “I do” in Sin City in the late hours of July 16. According to the license filing obtained by Hollywoodlife, Jennifer is taking Ben’s last name, as she is listed as “Jennifer Affleck.”

“Bennifer” was a thing in 2002, when Ben proposed to Jen with a pink ring, worth a reported $2.5 million. But the couple called off their wedding and went on to date — and marry — other people. They got back together in early 2021 and are now officially Mr and Mrs. Affleck. The lovebirds reportedly have plans to host a second wedding in a few weeks.