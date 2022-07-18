Ben Affleck Yawns & Flashes Wedding Ring In 1st Public Photos Since Marrying Jennifer Lopez

We finally got a look at Ben Affleck‘s wedding ring! After marrying Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas on July 16, the Oscar winner, 49, was seen wearing his wedding band in paparazzi pics taken on July 18. In the photos, which can be seen HERE, Ben flashed his ring while driving back to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home in Los Angeles. Ben wore a purple T-shirt and yawned in the car while stopped at a red light, clearly exhausted after his whirlwind wedding ceremony to J.Lo, 52.

Fans got to see J.Lo’s wedding band on her Instagram following the superstar couple’s low-key nuptials. The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker flashed her silver wedding ring while lounging in bed with a big smile on her face in the July 16 photo. J.Lo had previously been wearing the stunning green 8.5-carat engagement ring Ben gave her when he popped the question back in April 2022. That ring has been estimated to be worth over $5 million, according to Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds, who sourced the gem.

J.Lo revealed that she married Ben in a post on her website, where she gushed that the wedding was “exactly what we wanted.” The pair said “I do” at a Las Vegas wedding chapel with J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max present as witnesses. Earlier that day, the couple registered for a marriage license in Clark County, NV. According to the license filing obtained by Hollywoodlife, J.Lo is taking Ben’s last name, as she is listed as “Jennifer Affleck.”

The iconic love story of “Bennifer”started while they were both working on the movie Gigli in 2002. Ben popped the question in November 2002 with a pink ring, worth a reported $2.5 million. As the anticipation for their wedding grew, the couple surprisingly called it off. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the pair told People in a joint statement. By January 2004, J.Lo and Ben were officially exes.

Nearly two decades later, J.Lo and Ben got back together following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The pair went Instagram official in July 2021, when Jennifer shared a snap of them packing on the PDA during her 52nd birthday celebrations. After a year of dating, Ben proposed to J.Lo for a second time, and she happily accepted. A true love story indeed!