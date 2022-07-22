Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands As They Head To Dinner In Paris With Their Kids

Another night in Paris! J.Lo and Ben Affleck were joined by kids Emme, Seraphina and Violet for dinner on July 22.

July 22, 2022 7:55PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Paris, FRANCE - Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel with their respective daughters Seraphina, Violet and Emme to go to dinner at the Gigi restaurant during their honeymoon in Paris.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck,BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - A family affair! Jennifer Lopez and her new husband, Ben Affleck, bring their daughters on to their Honeymoon in Paris after eloping in Vegas. The newlyweds had dinner at Le Matignon restaurant before heading back to their hotel, where Ben was spotted taking pics of the city of love from his hotel window. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking Paris by storm! The Bronx native, 52, and her new husband, 49, looked so in love as they held hands heading to the trendy Manko restaurant on July 22 in the photos below and a posted video. The newlyweds were joined by her child Emme, 14, who identifies as non-binary, and Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

Ben and J.Lo in Paris on July 22. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

The “Jenny From The Block” singer looked stylish as she braved the French heatwave in a sleeveless black dress. The flowy ensemble featured wide straps and a subtle bustier cut. Jennifer paired the dress with platform black sandals and a black bag with a white pattern. She opted to keep her highlighted locks down and in a sleek blowout, allowing her signature silver hoop earrings to peek through.

Jennifer’s child Emme is seen with Ben’s daughter Seraphina. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

The couple and their three children arrived to the trendy restaurant, located on Paris’ historic Montaigne Avenue, in a black SUV. Ever the romantic, Ben exited the car first, then offered a hand to Jen as she took a large step down onto the sidewalk! The chic restaurant serves up traditional Peruvian cuisine — and is particularly famous for their quinoa burger — so there’s no doubt Bennifer and their kids had a delicious dinner!

Ben was also looking handsome in a light blue shirt without a tie, and a pair of dressy pants.

The family arrived to Paris by surprise on July 21, kickstarting their trip with a night out at dinner and nightclub Le Matignon. The group of five were at the eatery for two hours and thirty minutes on the terrace, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Ben and Jen also weren’t shy about PDA, as they made out right in front of an unphased Violet, happily displaying their love for the world.

The glamorous trip comes hot off the couple’s unexpected Las Vegas nuptials on July 16, 2022. With a dress from an “old movie” and a jacket from Ben’s closet (per her On The JLo newsletter), the couple flew to Nevada to make their on-again romance legal. Jennifer officially changed her name to “Jennifer Lynn Affleck” per a marriage license filing.

