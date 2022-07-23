Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Lovingly Gaze At Each Other Heading To Dinner: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have that newlywed glow! The Bronx native, 52, and Ben, 49, each gave each other a loving gaze as they stepped outside of the five-star Rosewood Hotel de Crillon in Paris, France on Saturday, July 23. The couple were yet again headed out for another dinner date and looked dressed the part for a weekend evening in the world’s fashion capital. Notably, the hotel is also where the couple stayed during their original engagement in 2003.

J.Lo looked fabulous in a long floral dress that featured a stunning pink and cream print. The garment had long flowy sleeves and pleats on the top before moving into a loose skirt. A platform sandal gently peaked out of the bottom, and she accessorized with a white handbag, which she held in her right hand. She happily waved and smiles for fans and photographers outside of the hotel, holding Ben’s hand with her left. The “Dear Ben” singer opted to keep her caramel highlighted hair in a ponytail with the bangs framing her face, showing off a large pair of flower shaped earrings.

Ben traded in his usual casual ware for a dapper gray suit with a subtle blue plaid print. He added a white shirt with no tie underneath, as well as a black pair of leather lace-up shoes. The Oscar winner looked elated as he stayed close to his new wife, also smiling and waving for the crowd as he lead the way to a privately driven vehicle.

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More Jennifer Lopez and <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/ben-affleck/">Ben Affleck</a> are one of Hollywood's most talked about couples, with a romance spanning over two decades. They got together after meeting on the set of their amovie, 'Gigli,' in 2001. By the end of 2002, they were engaged. Although they were set to wed in Sept. 2003, they called the nuptials off just days ahead of time, claiming that excessive media attention was to blame. However, they ended the relationship in January 2004, before ever tying the knot. Jen and Ben went on to live separate lives, although they had nothing but nice things to say about one another in the years that followed. She had two kids with Marc Anthony, while he had three with Jennifer Garner. In April 2021, Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and it wasn't long before she was spotted out with Ben once again. Seventeen years after they were last together, they quickly rekindled their relationship and got serious fast. During both times they've been together, Jennifer and Ben have not been shy about PDA. Click through the gallery to see their cutest photos as a couple! Paris, FRANCE - Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel ahead of dinner with their kids at the "Cheval Blanc" restaurant. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Earlier in the day, The Last Duel actor caught up on some seemingly much-needed sleep while cruising down the Seine River. Ben was spotted totally passed out with his head back as the boat cruised by some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. He wasn’t sleeping the entire time, however, and was seen bonding with Jennifer, as well as their respective kids Max and Emme, both 14, as well as his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

The extravagant Paris trip began on July 21, just days after Bennifer legally married (making her formally an Affleck) in at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ceremony was attended by just her child Emme and his daughter Seraphina, who served as witnesses.

This September marks the 19 year anniversary of their original postponed Santa Barbara wedding in 2003, which ultimately didn’t happen after they split in 2004 — breaking off their original engagement. The pair rekindled their legendary romance in April 2021, and got engaged (again) a year later with a rare green diamond ring.