Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands As They Visit The Louvre With Their Kids: Photos

Newlyweds Ben & Jen lovingly held hands as they headed to check out the world's masterworks alongside their respective children.

July 25, 2022 8:09PM EDT
Newlywed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with Violet, Seraphina, Emma and Maximilian seen walking in the park of l'Orangerie close to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France on july 25th 2022. 25 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA881159_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* PARIS, FRANCE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) went for a romantic dinner at the restaurant "La Girafe", located on the Place du Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel Tower. The couple shared a moment which looked to have moved Ben to tears and Jennifer immediately took Ben into her holding and kissing him during the intimate moment. Jlo soon had him laughing again as she got up and did a little dance at the table while an overjoyed Ben recorded on his phone. The couple have been vacationing in the city of love with their kids but made sure to enjoy a night out where it was just the two of them to celebrate their recent nuptials and Jennifer’s birthday with a cake bought out by a waiter towards the end. Ben even took back a little souvenir from their time in city of love, a small replica of the eiffel tower which he was seen carrying back to his hotel. July 24th, 2022. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

On the heels of her 53rd birthday, new bride Jennifer Lopez stepped out for some world class art with husband Ben Affleck, 49, and their kids! The couple were seen on Monday, July 25, near the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris. Also at their sides were Ben’s daughters with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina. J.Lo’s  twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 14-year-old Max and Emme, accompanied the family, as well.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear in Paris on July 25, 2022. (MEGA)

In photos, Ben looked relaxed and in love as he held hands with his wife, while rocking a light blue button-down shirt with under tee, dark pants, and sneakers. J. Lo wore a breezy royal blue dress with a collar and gathered waist and accessorized with beige shoes and a matching handbag. The Marry Me star wore her hair back in a sleek updo and rocked sunglasses. Their children wore casual summer wear for the family outing.

The newly minted family has been seen all over the city since they arrived last week, following the couple’s surprise Las Vegas wedding on July 16. Bennifer 2.0 got hitched and Jen took to her fan newsletter to gush about the news. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient,” she wrote about the nuptials.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Violet and Seraphina Affleck, and Emme and Max Muniz in Paris on July 25, 2022. (MEGA)

“Twenty years patient,” she continued. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The couple reportedly plan to have a second, larger wedding at Ben’s palatial estate outside of Savannah, in Riceboro, Georgia. The property is reportedly a massive 87 acres with a 6,000 square foot main residence, along with a 10,000 square foot additional house, and a cottage.

