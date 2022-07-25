Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands As They Visit The Louvre With Their Kids: Photos

On the heels of her 53rd birthday, new bride Jennifer Lopez stepped out for some world class art with husband Ben Affleck, 49, and their kids! The couple were seen on Monday, July 25, near the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris. Also at their sides were Ben’s daughters with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina. J.Lo’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 14-year-old Max and Emme, accompanied the family, as well.

In photos, Ben looked relaxed and in love as he held hands with his wife, while rocking a light blue button-down shirt with under tee, dark pants, and sneakers. J. Lo wore a breezy royal blue dress with a collar and gathered waist and accessorized with beige shoes and a matching handbag. The Marry Me star wore her hair back in a sleek updo and rocked sunglasses. Their children wore casual summer wear for the family outing.

The newly minted family has been seen all over the city since they arrived last week, following the couple’s surprise Las Vegas wedding on July 16. Bennifer 2.0 got hitched and Jen took to her fan newsletter to gush about the news. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient,” she wrote about the nuptials.

“Twenty years patient,” she continued. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The couple reportedly plan to have a second, larger wedding at Ben’s palatial estate outside of Savannah, in Riceboro, Georgia. The property is reportedly a massive 87 acres with a 6,000 square foot main residence, along with a 10,000 square foot additional house, and a cottage.