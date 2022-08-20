Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding



The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in images obtained by TMZ. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.

While the photos were taken at a distance, she appeared to be without her usual glasses that she was spotted rocking just two days before as she toured Savannah. She also held onto a flower bouquet as she followed Ben and Jennifer down the aisle, with her brother Samuel, 10, behind her. Sister Seraphina, 13, held Jennifer’s 20 foot long veil — part of her custom Ralph Lauren gown — alongside Jen’s child Emme, 14.

Violet has such a unique style and we never know what she’s going to wear but she always manages to pull it off. Just a few days ago, Violet was out in NYC with J.Lo when she wore a pair of mid-rise, burnt orange straight-leg cropped pants. Tucked into the pants was a fitted gray vintage-inspired T-shirt with graphics across the front. She accessorized her look with a pair of glasses, a face mask, and pink, orange, and yellow strappy espadrille sandals.

Aside from this outfit, Jennifer Garner’s daughter looked super stylish while in Paris, France, celebrating JLo’s 53rd birthday. Violet was seen hugging her dad as she wore a sleeveless, black and white mini dress that was covered in tiny hearts. The dress featured a high neck and a cinched in waist while the skirt was poofy and pleated. She topped her look off with clear, square glasses and she had her shoulder-length brown hair down and straight.

Another one of our favorite looks from Violet was when she was out in LA with her dad wearing a black and white polka dot dress. The cap-sleeve dress was baggy and ended at her knees with a lace trim while the rest of the dress had a wrap-around bodice and was cinched in at her waist. She topped her look off with chunky sneakers and a white hat.