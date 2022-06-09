Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Building A Family’ With Ben Affleck: I ‘Love’ Him So ‘Deeply’

While discussing her new initiative to help Latina small business owners, Jennifer Lopez also opened up about being in the 'best time of her life' with Ben Affleck.

Life is good for Jennifer Lopez! More than a year into her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, and two months following their second engagement, the multi-talented superstar says she’s having the “best time” of her life. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Jennifer said on the June 9 episode of Good Morning America. “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

Although Jen and Ben never had any kids together, they have blended their two families since getting back together in April 2021. Jennifer has two children with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Ben has three with his ex, Jennifer Garner. The couple has been seen out and about with each other’s kids on a number of occasions over the last year.

Jen and Ben were first together in the early 2000s, and were just days away from getting married in Sept. 2003 when they called off the wedding. Although they stayed together for several months after that, they split in Jan. 2004. The two stayed friendly over the years, and reconciled after J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez broke up in the spring of 2021. Ben proposed in April 2022, and they’ve been on a mission while house-hunting together in the months since.

Aside from her personal life, though, Jennifer is currently having a lot of success in her professional life. This summer, her Netflix documentaryHalftime, will premiere, showing her journey to prepare for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She also recently started an initiative to fund small businesses owned by Latina women, which is why she was on the June 9 episode of GMA.

“It’s important to me,” Jen admitted, through tears. “When you get a little bit older, you understand the meaning behind things and you’ve seen enough and you’ve had you’re own struggles and seen enough injustices. I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things and are not fighting against each other and who are just giving each other a hand up. That’s important to me.”

