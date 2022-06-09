Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Building A Family’ With Ben Affleck: I ‘Love’ Him So ‘Deeply’

Life is good for Jennifer Lopez! More than a year into her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, and two months following their second engagement, the multi-talented superstar says she’s having the “best time” of her life. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Jennifer said on the June 9 episode of Good Morning America. “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

"I'm hoping to kind of change the fabric of America, especially for Latina women."@jlo talks to @JohnQABC about her new mission to give $14 billion to Latina small business owners over the next eight years. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/JSnyqDCEJT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2022

Although Jen and Ben never had any kids together, they have blended their two families since getting back together in April 2021. Jennifer has two children with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Ben has three with his ex, Jennifer Garner. The couple has been seen out and about with each other’s kids on a number of occasions over the last year.

Jen and Ben were first together in the early 2000s, and were just days away from getting married in Sept. 2003 when they called off the wedding. Although they stayed together for several months after that, they split in Jan. 2004. The two stayed friendly over the years, and reconciled after J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez broke up in the spring of 2021. Ben proposed in April 2022, and they’ve been on a mission while house-hunting together in the months since.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids: See Photos West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* **USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy dinner out at Mexican restaurant Tacos tu Madre in Westwood, Los Angeles. The famous couple brought Jennifer's son Max for the outing on Tuesday, and paused to share a kiss as they got into the car. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Jlo,Ben Affleck,Maximilian David Muniz Ref: SPL5310993 180522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Aside from her personal life, though, Jennifer is currently having a lot of success in her professional life. This summer, her Netflix documentary, Halftime, will premiere, showing her journey to prepare for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She also recently started an initiative to fund small businesses owned by Latina women, which is why she was on the June 9 episode of GMA.

“It’s important to me,” Jen admitted, through tears. “When you get a little bit older, you understand the meaning behind things and you’ve seen enough and you’ve had you’re own struggles and seen enough injustices. I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things and are not fighting against each other and who are just giving each other a hand up. That’s important to me.”