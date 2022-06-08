Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Black Gown With Sheer Panels At ‘Halftime’ Doc Premiere: Photo

Jennifer Lopez is stunning as per usual in new photos at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new documentary, 'Halftime.'

June 8, 2022 10:47PM EDT
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is having a moment, but then again, isn’t she always? The Marry Me actress stepped onto the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday night rocking a gorgeous, long-sleeve black gown. The drop-dead sexy look, which had a turtleneck, also featured sheer paneling in numerous spots all over her body, showing off her mesmerizing curves.

Although the dress gave some coverage to most of her body, her chest was barely covered while the side panels gave a clear look at her bodacious booty. The Grammy nominee accessorized the look with sparkling drop earrings, a small black clutch, and black strappy platform heels that featured sparkling bottoms and heels. She also didn’t forget that 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring from hubby-to-be Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez at the Tribeca Film Fest.

JLo was in attendance of the fest for her upcoming documentary Halftime, which is both a nod to her entering her 50s as well as a document of her Super Bowl halftime show she rocked with Shakira. The doc, directed by Amanda Micheli, also explores the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s life on and offstage, including her personal and work life, according to a press release.

Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of her documentary 'Halftime'.

Meanwhile, Jen has been enjoying her time with her family and fiancé, recently spotted out having a trip to the mall. Bennifer took their five children out for the excursion on June 4, pictured at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles with JLo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. ‘The couple strolled around the mall holding hands with big smiles on their faces as the five kids walked behind them without any bodyguards, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The blended family shopped at several stores including Terrain, a home decor and garden center inside Anthropologie. They also stopped for some frozen yogurt and looked like they were having a relaxing, family-centered day!

