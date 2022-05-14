Ben Affleck Bonds With Son Samuel, 10, On Walk In Santa Monica: Photos

They grow up so fast! Ben's youngest child Samuel was all smiles as he walked alongside his dad during a fun family outing.

May 14, 2022 12:39PM EDT
Ben Affleck
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck House Hunting With Samuel Affleck Pictured: Ben Affleck,Jennifer Lopez,Samuel Affleck Ref: SPL5305136 220422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen walking hand in hand. 13 Apr 2022 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen walking hand in hand. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA847997_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck proved once again he is quite the proud papa! The Oscar winner, 49, made sure to take time out of his day to join son Samuel for a stroll outside in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Santa Monica on Friday, May 13. Samuel is the youngest of the brood Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50. They are also parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

Ben Affleck was spotted with his son Samuel in Los Angeles on May 13, 2022. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

The Deep Waters star cut a casual figure in his blue plaid shirt and dark gray corduroy pants. He carried a messenger bag as he stomped the sidewalks in a pair of fresh sneakers. Meanwhile, Samuel, looking cute as a button, rocked a black tee while he carried his knapsack over one shoulder.

When he’s not playing super dad, Ben is busy house hunting with his fiancé Jennifer Lopez, as they are on the fast track to finding a home for themselves and their soon-to-be blended family after they announced their engagement. The superstar couple, who reunited in April 2021 after calling off their 2003 nuptials, have been house hunting recently in the Los Angeles area and it looks like they haven’t found the right place just yet. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are making sure to choose the perfect place to “raise their kids together.”

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Jen shares twins Max and Emme, 13 with her ex Marc Anthony. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

While the iconic duo continue to search for that special place to call home, Hollywoodlife will keep fans updated on any new developments. In the meantime, we wish Jen and Ben good luck with the hunt!

