Ben Affleck Bonds With Son Samuel, 10, On Walk In Santa Monica: Photos

Ben Affleck proved once again he is quite the proud papa! The Oscar winner, 49, made sure to take time out of his day to join son Samuel for a stroll outside in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Santa Monica on Friday, May 13. Samuel is the youngest of the brood Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50. They are also parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

The Deep Waters star cut a casual figure in his blue plaid shirt and dark gray corduroy pants. He carried a messenger bag as he stomped the sidewalks in a pair of fresh sneakers. Meanwhile, Samuel, looking cute as a button, rocked a black tee while he carried his knapsack over one shoulder.

When he’s not playing super dad, Ben is busy house hunting with his fiancé Jennifer Lopez, as they are on the fast track to finding a home for themselves and their soon-to-be blended family after they announced their engagement. The superstar couple, who reunited in April 2021 after calling off their 2003 nuptials, have been house hunting recently in the Los Angeles area and it looks like they haven’t found the right place just yet. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are making sure to choose the perfect place to “raise their kids together.”

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner With Their 3 Kids: See The Family Together Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019 Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Busy dad Ben Affleck spends some time with his only boy, Samuel, while out running errands in Brentwood. Pictured: Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Jen shares twins Max and Emme, 13 with her ex Marc Anthony. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

While the iconic duo continue to search for that special place to call home, Hollywoodlife will keep fans updated on any new developments. In the meantime, we wish Jen and Ben good luck with the hunt!