Ben Affleck Enjoyed A 'Perfect' 49th Birthday Celebration With Jennifer Lopez & Her Kids

After celebrating with his three children, Ben Affleck spent time with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and her twins for his ‘perfect’ 49th birthday.

Ben Affleck had a very low-key but “perfect” birthday with Jennifer Lopez. The actor celebrated his 49th birthday on August 15 with his girlfriend, 52, and her twins Max and Emme, both 13, over the weekend after spending time with his own children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 — and a source has revealed to PEOPLE that it was precisely “what he wanted.”

jennifer lopez, ben affleck, and emme
Ben Affleck with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme

“Jennifer had a cake for him,” the source told the outlet on Wednesday, Aug. 18. “Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted.” Prior to the birthday festivities with J.Lo and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Ben enjoyed time with his three children in Los Angeles. He shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben and Jen, who previously were in a relationship between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May following J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The two have been going strong ever since, even having joint get togethers with both their children. Over July 4 weekend, Ben and his son Samuel joined J.Lo and her twins at Universal Studios in Hollywood. And recently, J.Lo reportedly bought jewelry for his boyfriend’s daughters Violet and Seraphina while at an event in Los Angeles prior to Ben’s birthday.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

Ben’s intimate birthday party comes a month after the duo vacationed in Europe for J.Lo’s 52nd birthday on July 24. While Bennifer trekked around Italy and other parts of Europe, the couple celebrated J.Lo’s birthday in France with a group of friends at a bustling night club. For the special occasion, Ben gifted his girlfriend custom jewelry pieces from Foundrae that reflect their “wild” and “untamed” relationship.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay previously told E! News that each piece (seen in J.Lo’s bikini birthday post on Instagram) told a story of their love. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth told the outlet. “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity.”

It’s unclear what J.Lo gifted her boyfriend this year. Perhaps a Jen necklace to match her Ben necklace?