See Pics

Ben Affleck Celebrates His 49th Birthday With Kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, & Samuel, 9, In LA — Photos

BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet pick up her daughter Seraphina from summer camp. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Garner is seen out walking with Seraphina AffleckJennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ben Affleck was spotted taking a stroll with his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and his son, Samuel, while they visited a family friend in Los Angeles on his birthday.

Ben Affleck is spending his 49th birthday with three of the closest people to him: his kids! The actor was photographed walking down a street in Los Angeles with his daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as his son Samuel, 9, as they went to visit a family friend on Aug. 15. He appeared relaxed and content as he wore a blue T-shirt, black denim jeans, and gray and white sneakers.

Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Ben Affleck goes on an outing with his three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel on his 49th birthday. (BACKGRID)

He added sunglasses to complete his look while his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, also wore casual attire. Violet kept cool in a short-sleeved dark blue dress that was lined in yellow in the collar area and white sneakers while Seraphina rocked a dark-colored tee with white lettering under a pink cardigan, dark blue jeans, and striped socks with gray sneakers. Little Samuel donned a light green T-shirt, dark green pants, and navy blue sneakers.

Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Ben Affleck looked content during his birthday outing. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids -- See Photos

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck is seen going to local bookstore, BookHampton in East Hampton, New York with Jennifer Lopez' daughter. Emme looked sad to find out that the store was already closed. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5236935 060721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Ben Affleck is seen leaving a book store in the Hamptons while Jennifer Lopez waits in a suv. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck,. Photo credit: John Roca Photography / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768214_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together. Photo credit: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769240_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

It’s unclear if Ben has any other plans for his actual birthday but he’s been spending a lot of time with his rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez, 52, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they do something special together as well! The lovebirds were photographed sitting in a car together when he visited her on the L.A. studio set of her new film earlier this week. It’s not clear what project J.Lo was working on but Ben’s visit seems to prove he’s supporting his girlfriend as she continues to work hard in her successful career.

Before their latest hangout, “Bennifer” celebrated her 52nd birthday with a luxurious vacation to Europe last month. The occasion also marked the first time the birthday girl shared a public PDA-filled photo with Ben since starting their romance up again in May. She included the cozy pic with a series of other sexy pics from her getaway on Instagram.

Ben and J.Lo are giving their love another try after originally being together in the early 2000s. They got engaged but by split by 2004. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July.