See Pics

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Prove To Be Inseparable As He Visits Her On Set Amidst Romance

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino with some friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, L-Lo. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775545_048.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
News Writer

Bennifer is going strong! Ben Affleck visited girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on set of a film in Los Angeles this week.

Ben Affleck is a supportive boyfriend as he visits Jennifer Lopez on set of her new film. The actor, 48, accompanied J.Lo, 52, to a studio in Los Angeles earlier this week and spent about four hours on set. It is unclear which project his singer girlfriend is working on, but Ben mingled and chatted with the crew during his time on set.

J.lo & Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez rides passenger next to beau Ben Affleck after he visited her on-set. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

The set visit comes just a few days prior to Ben’s 49th birthday this weekend on August 15. Given that the two are practically inseparable, one would presume that the actor will celebrate in some capacity with his girlfriend. The couple, who rekindled their romance in May years after their initial 2004 split, recently celebrated J.Lo’s birthday in Europe last month.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are pictured earlier this week. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids -- See Photos

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck is seen going to local bookstore, BookHampton in East Hampton, New York with Jennifer Lopez' daughter. Emme looked sad to find out that the store was already closed. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5236935 060721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Ben Affleck is seen leaving a book store in the Hamptons while Jennifer Lopez waits in a suv. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck,. Photo credit: John Roca Photography / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768214_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together. Photo credit: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769240_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The couple hit up Saint-Tropez for the birthday festivities before ultimately heading over to Italy. While they soaked up the sun in a yacht during the day, Bennifer hit up a night club during the evening with friends to celebrate the singer’s 52nd birthday. During the romantic getaway, Ben even gifted his girlfriend some custom made jewelry from Foundrae that reflected their relationship.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay previously told E! News that the pieces signified their “wild” love. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth said. “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed.”

“The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity,” Beth continued. “But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.” The pieces could be seen in J.Lo’s birthday post shared on Instagram on July 24. The birthday post is also the first of which to feature Ben on the singer’s social media accounts: she buried a snapshot of the two kissing in the very last slide.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Bennifer 2.0 is “much different” this time around. “It’s already much different this time around and they both seem very happy,” the source said. “They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously. Ben is very attentive and loving to her.”