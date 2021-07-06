J.Lo & Ben Affleck Moving ‘Full Steam Ahead’: Their Upcoming L.A. Plans Revealed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting even more serious in their relationship, and are preparing to spend more time in Los Angeles together

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are moving “full steam ahead” in their rekindled romance, a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The pair are planning to spend much more time in Los Angeles, and the relationship is very “different” from when they first dated back in the early 2000s.

J.Lo and Ben have been getting pretty serious, and it sounds like Jennifer is really committed to their second go-around. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” our source adds. “Everyone around her especially can’t believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with [Alex Rodriguez], everyone knew she meant it. She’s given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn’t looked back,” the source said.

Ben and J.Lo have had plenty of romantic rendezvous and sleepovers since re-sparking their relationship in April, but the source says the couple has even more plans to spend time in Los Angeles, maybe even at a favorite luxury hotel. “She’s been spending more time, with plans to continue to do so, in L.A. She’s even discreetly been in and out [of town]. She likes to stay at The Pendry with him and goes there multiple times a week to try and not be seen. Nobody knows why when they both own homes here, but she does,” the source said.

Regardless of where they go, Bennifer seem perfectly content amidst their rekindled relationship, and are both putting in the work to make the relationship last. “It’s already much different this time around and they both seem very happy. They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously. Ben is very attentive and loving to her,” our insider explains.

It’s not surprising that Ben and J.Lo both seem incredibly happy together. The couple was most recently spotted out on a walk in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The pair were also adorable when they took J.Lo’s twins Emme and Max and Ben’s son Samuel out on a family outing to Universal Studios in Los Angeles before the trip.