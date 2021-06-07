Ben Affleck Looks Sad Leaving Jennifer Lopez’s House In LA 5 Weeks After Rekindling Romance

Ben Affleck was photographed with a somber look on his face while driving away from Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air home in a black SUV.

Ben Affleck, 48, didn’t look too happy while leaving Jennifer Lopez‘s home in Bel Air, CA over the weekend. The actor had a sad expression on his face while sitting outside the 51-year-old singer’s impressive residence in his black SUV on June 6 and showed off tousled hair and a beard. He also wore a black T-shirt that allowed one of his arm tattoos to peek out and didn’t pay much attention to nearby photographers.

Although it’s unclear if the act of leaving Jennifer’s place is what caused Ben to look down in the dumps, it reminded people of a meme, dubbed “Sad Affleck,” that he was known for in the past. The internet clip was taken from a 2016 interview Ben and his co-star Henry Cavill did to promote their movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. A moment in which he looked down with a despondent expression was captured in the meme and Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was played over it.

After the meme quickly went viral, Ben spoke out about it through a cheeky comment. “[That moment] taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it. That’s one thing I learned,” he said on BBC Radio 1 in 2017.

When Ben’s not looking joking about his viral expressions, he’s taking in memorable moments with Jennifer. The lovebirds, who ended an engagement back in 2004, have yet to confirm a reconciliation but they’ve been seen on numerous outings since word got out they were seeing each other again in Apr. After enjoying some time in Montana and Miami, they took their reported love to the L.A. area when J.Lo was seen arriving at Ben’s home on June 4 and he was later seen going to her abode.

In the midst of all these sightings, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that the stars are taking things “slow” and Jennifer is the one setting the “pace” right now. “Jennifer is still taking things slow with Ben,” the source told HollywoodLife. “It just sort of happened. She’s just seeing where things go and trying not to overthink or put pressure on it and Ben seems to be giving her all the time she needs. She’s calling the pace right now.”