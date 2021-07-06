Fashion

Jennifer Lopez, 51, Slays In Plunging White Dress While Out In The Hamptons After PDA With Ben Affleck

Lifestyle Director

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a flowy white dress while vacationing in the Hamptons with Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, has been having an amazing summer and the singer looked gorgeous when she threw on a flowy white peasant maxi dress while on a shopping spree in East Hampton with her sister Lynda on July 4. JLo rocked a sleeveless white lace maxi dress with ruffled sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, a layered ruffle skirt, and pretty yellow floral embroidery all over it. She styled the effortless frock with a pair of white sandals and a white Valentino purse. We loved this feminine look on Jennifer and she rocked the outfit just a day after showing major PDA with beau, Ben Affleck. On July 3, the happy couple went for a stroll when JLo rocked a tan crewneck sweatshirt with a pair of baggy tan Brunello Cucinelli Pants, Jennifer Fisher 2 Thread Hoop Earrings, and Rene Caovilla Xtra Embellished Gold Sneakers.

Jen and Ben have been hot and heavy ever since they rekindled their romance and we love seeing the couple happy together. They’ve been spending every day together and on July 2 they went to Universal Studios in LA with their kids – Ben’s son Samuel, 9, and Jen’s daughter Emme, 13, and son Max, 13. For the fun family outing, JLo chose to go casual rocking a pair of BDG Baggy Drawstring Carpenter Pants in Ivory with a cropped white Naked Wardrobe the Nw Solid Vibes Top. She accessorized her look with Celine 41808 Sunglasses, Nike White Air Jordan 1 Sneakers, Valentino Small Vsling Grainy Calfskin Shoulder Bag, and Jennifer Fisher Samira Silver Hoop Earrings.

When it comes to Jen and Ben, they just can’t seem to get enough of each other. On June 25, the pair looked madly in love as they dined at Greek restaurant Avra in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, JLo threw on a pair of camel Alexander Wang sh0orts with a white Brunello Cucinelli blazer and Femme LA Luca Minamle sandals.

