Report

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Bought Jewelry For Ben Affleck’s Daughters While Celebrating His Birthday

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino with some friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, L-Lo. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775545_048.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

While Jennifer Lopez attended an event with her daughter, Emme, the ‘Hustlers’ star reportedly got something special for Ben Affleck’s daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

Jennifer Lopez came bearing gifts during Ben Affleck’s 49th birthday party, but not just for the Justice League star. Jennifer, 52, reportedly picked up some jewelry for his two daughters – Seraphina, 12, and 15-year-old Violet – while attending the annual “Day of Indulgence” event at producer Jennifer Klien’s house on Sunday (Aug. 15), according to PEOPLE. Jennifer and her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, stopped by a Made By Mary jewelry station where they “picked out several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s daughters.” She reportedly planned to give the jewelry to his girls later that night at his birthday party.

Ben’s birthday celebration may not be over with. Though he spent the day with Violet, Seraphin, and his 9-year-old son Samuel, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer has planned “something special” for him – a “getaway” for his birthday, one where they could spend more time together as a couple. “They are keeping the whereabouts very quiet. Not many people know where they’re going, and she’d like to keep it that way,” said the source. Also – it would be “adults only.”

(P&P / MEGA)

While that jewelry Jennifer got for the girls might not be the 6.1-carat pink diamond that Ben used when he proposed to J.Lo in 2002, those gifts are a sweet gesture from the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer. Both Jennifer and Ben’s kids seem happy with the revitalized romance. Less than a week before his birthday, Ben joined J.Lo and Emme for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Afterward, the three were spotted leaving the restaurant together.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids -- See Photos

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck is seen going to local bookstore, BookHampton in East Hampton, New York with Jennifer Lopez' daughter. Emme looked sad to find out that the store was already closed. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5236935 060721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Ben Affleck is seen leaving a book store in the Hamptons while Jennifer Lopez waits in a suv. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck,. Photo credit: John Roca Photography / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768214_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to the Brentwood country mart together. Photo credit: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769240_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Ben Affleck with daughters Seraphina Affleck and Violet Affleck in August 2021 (Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

Ahead of Ben’s birthday, J.Lo did some much-needed “pre-fall cleaning.” She purged her Instagram of all pictures of her ex, Alex Rodriguez, while also unfollowing him. The break comes four months after they called off their two-year engagement. Jennifer, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, has completely moved on from A-Rod, that the door is “completely closed” and will likely never open again.

She held out hope things could be fixed, but once more rumors came out, she knew she was done. She lost his trust,” the insider said, referencing the speculation that A-Rod had an alleged relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. As for A-Rod’s thoughts on her getting back with Ben, Jennifer gives “zero thoughts” to how her ex feels. “She doesn’t care who he’s dating or what he’s doing.