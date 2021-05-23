Violet Affleck, 15, Looks So Tall On Ice Cream Date With Dad Ben Amid His Reunion With J.Lo — See Pics

Ben Affleck sweetly snuggled his oldest daughter Violet as they enjoyed some cool treats from Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood on May 23.

Violet Affleck, 15, is looking so grown up! The teenager was out with dad Ben Affleck, 48, for an ice cream date in Brentwood, California on Saturday, May 22. Violet — who is a clone of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49 — rocked a denim short-all ensemble with a long sleeve white shirt and blue lace sneakers. She kept her brown heir center parted and down, accessorizing with sunglasses and a nude face mask. The father-daughter duo were spotted enjoying treats from Sweet Rose Creamery inside the Brentwood Country Mart, which the Oscar winner is known to frequent.

As usual, the Justice League actor stayed casual with a gray colored pair of jeans and a black t-shirt. He added a bomber style leather jacket on top, finishing his ensemble with a green pair of New Balance runners and a black face mask. At one point, Ben sweetly put his arm around Violet as they made their way down a Brentwood side walk, which is near where her mom Jennifer lives. Later, they could each be seen holding chocolate dipped cones to beat the balmy 75 degree weather.

Ben has been out with his kids nearly every weekend since his getaway to Montana with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51. He took younger daughter Seraphina, 12, shopping at a bookstore inside the same country mart on Saturday, May 16. The pair stayed low key in face masks as they carried brown-and-orange paper bags through the shopping facility, likely filled with their new reads.

The Boston native has also been out-and-about with his youngest child, Samuel, 9, in recent weeks. Ben’s only son has been keeping busy with his weekly swimming lessons, which have been attended by both his parents. Samuel was spotted in a blue wet suit and matching Adidas slides as he walked next to his dad after his lesson, seemingly headed back to a vehicle.

It’s been two weeks Ben and J.Lo were spotted in Big Sky, Montana on a seemingly romantic getaway, marking the first time they were photographed together since their 2004 split. The two have reportedly rekindled their romance, spending time together in Los Angeles following the trip, despite her living primarily in Miami. “Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days,” People magazine reported on Thursday, May 20. Of note, the This Is Me…Then singer also has a home in the Bel-Air area, where she “spent time with Ben” the source also said. “They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip [earlier this month]…[they’re] committed to making things work,” they added.