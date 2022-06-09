Jennifer Lopez Calls Sharing Super Bowl Halftime With Shakira The ‘Worst Idea In The World’ In New Doc

Jennifer Lopez‘s new documentary on Netflix, Halftime, shows that she wasn’t pleased about sharing the stage with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. It wasn’t because J.Lo, 52, has an issue with Shakira, 45, or anything like that. Instead, the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress was frustrated with the NFL for forcing the two Latina superstars to perform together, thus limiting their performance time. “We have six f**king minutes,” J.Lo said to her music director Kim Burse while preparing for the halftime show in the doc, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left,” she added.

J.Lo said that there’s “certain songs” that she and Shakira had to perform at the show, no questions asked. “We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f**king revue. We have to sing our message.” Shockingly. J.Lo went on to say that “this is worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”

Her manager Benny Medina felt the same about the Halftime Show situation. “Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl,” Benny said in an interview during the documentary. “That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Shakira also appears in the documentary and has a conversation with J.Lo about their dual performance. The “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress explained that she hasn’t “had a confirmation” about how much time she’ll actually be on the stage for. “Let me address that really quick. They said 12 minutes,” J.Lo responded, per EW. “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes,” the Hustlers star added in frustration. “That’s what they should’ve f**king done.”

Ultimately, J.Lo and Shakira put on an incredible performance that many fans considered to be one of the best Super Bowl Halftime Shows in years. J.Lo even brought her daughter Emme, now 14, on the stage! Halftime premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8 and J.Lo was in attendance. The doc will begin streaming on Netflix on June 14.