Jennifer Lopez Is Glowing In White Pantsuit In NYC After ‘Halftime’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Lopez has been on a roll promoting her new Netflix film, Halftime, and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The 52-year-old’s latest outfit for the afterparty celebration at Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center was a gorgeous white pantsuit with a V-neck top, high-waisted trousers, and a matching blazer.

JLo looked stunning in her outfit which featured a tight white V-neck top with buttons down the neckline, tucked into a pair of high-waisted, silk flare-leg trousers. On top of her shirt, she threw on a matching baggy blazer and she accessorized with a pair of metallic silver platform pumps and diamond dangling earrings.

Earlier in the night, JLo attended the Halftime premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller in NYC on June 8. On the red carpet, J.Lo rocked a skintight, completely sheer black Tom Ford Fall 2022 gown. The long-sleeve dress featured a high neck and a completely sheer bodice with velvet panels covering just a small part of her chest, revealing ample cleavage.

View Related Gallery Celebs Wearing White: Photos Of Emily Blunt, Lady Gaga & More In Sexy White Looks Lady Gaga 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068365bh New York City, NY - Jennifer Lopez stuns in a white ensemble arriving at the afterparty at Avra Estiatorio for the Tribeca Festival Opening Night & World Premiere of Netflix's Halftime in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The long sleeves were also see-through while the skirt was high-waisted and fitted around her waist. The best part of the dress was the sheer mesh panels on her thighs. She accessorized with a pair of dazzling diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a gorgeous hairstyle. She had her long brown hair down and slicked back at the top while half of it was tied up.

Meanwhile, earlier that same day, she looked ready for summer when she wore a super short, flowy pastel floral Coach Fall 2022 mini dress with a matching, long trench coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of white Gucci Angel platforms, a pink Salvatore Ferragamo Iconic bag, and a pair of Privé Revaux Uptown Gal sunglasses.

Jennifer was joined by her closest friends and family at the afterparty event, which was in the newly opened restaurant in the historic Time-Life Building across the street from Radio City Music Hall. Reminiscent of the Greek islands, the restaurant has a chic white aesthetic with elements of water and greenery throughout, the perfect backdrop for Jennifer’s stunning look!