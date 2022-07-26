Jennifer Lopez, 53, Rocks Sexy Cutout Bodysuit For JLo Beauty Shoot

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez looked totally gorgeous, as she sported a black bodysuit for a brand new photoshoot for her JLo Beauty line on Tuesday, July 26. The 53-year-old singer stunned in the sexy black cutout piece for the profile shot in the new photo, which you can see here. Besides the amazing photo, J.Lo wrote about how her beauty products help her to feel completely “confident” in herself.

Underneath the photo, J.Lo raved about how her beauty products help her feel amazing, while looking fabulous, and while she didn’t name any product in particular in the latest post, she did release the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm on Sunday, July 24 to celebrate her birthday. “For me, it’s all about feeling confident in your skin, no matter what. That’s why working with the best chemists in top labs to bring you a formula that could do just that and deliver real results was so important to me. This is seriously sexy science,” she wrote under the gorgeous new photo.

The black bodysuit picture isn’t the only super sexy shot that she’s shared to promote the new product. On her birthday, photos were released from when Jennifer posed for a nude photoshoot to announce the brand new product.

Aside from the new beauty products, Jennifer seemed to have an amazing birthday while honeymooning in Paris with her new husband Ben Affleck. The couple were seen dressed to the nines in all-black while getting dinner at La Girafe in the City of Light on the Marry Me actress’s special day.

Bennifer have been having a great time in Paris right after getting married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in mid-July. Aside from Ben and Jennifer, the couple has also brought their kids along for plenty of sightseeing and new family bonding. They’ve been seen with Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner as well as J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, both 14, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.