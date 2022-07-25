Jennifer Lopez Cradles Ben Affleck During Birthday Dinner While Slaying In Black Gown: Photos

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous when she cuddled up to Ben Affleck while wearing a plunging black gown at her birthday dinner in France.

July 25, 2022
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) went for a romantic dinner at the restaurant "La Girafe", located on the Place du Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel Tower. The couple shared a moment which looked to have moved Ben to tears and Jennifer immediately took Ben into her holding and kissing him during the intimate moment. Jlo soon had him laughing again as she got up and did a little dance at the table while an overjoyed Ben recorded on his phone. The couple have been vacationing in the city of love with their kids but made sure to enjoy a night out where it was just the two of them to celebrate their recent nuptials and Jennifer's birthday with a cake bought out by a waiter towards the end. Ben even took back a little souvenir from their time in city of love, a small replica of the eiffel tower which he was seen carrying back to his hotel. July 24th, 2022.
Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her 53rd birthday on July 24 and in honor of the special day, J.Lo and Ben Affleck went out to dinner at La Girafe in Paris. The newlyweds looked amazing in their outfits and J.Lo rocked a plunging, skintight black gown with a sexy cutout on the side of her waist. Not only did they look great, but they were cuddled up together at dinner, with J.Lo resting her head on Ben’s shoulder at the table.

At dinner, J.Lo cuddled up to Ben at the table as she cradled his head in her arms & rested her head against his.
J.Lo looked sexier than ever when she wore a sleeveless form-fitting black gown with a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was skintight against her toned frame and on the side of her waist was a massive cutout with a silver medallion. She accessorized her dress with a huge pearl necklace, peep-toe heels, a bedazzled silver purse, and gorgeous glam.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck headed to dinner at La Girafe in Paris when they celebrated J.Lo’s 53rd birthday on July 24. J.Lo rocked a plunging black dress with a cutout on the waist & Ben rocked a fitted three-piece suit. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

For her glam, J.Lo had her light brown highlighted hair thrown up into a slicked-back ponytail with a few pieces of hair left out to frame her face. A sultry smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip completed her makeup for the evening.

Meanwhile, Ben looked just as stylish when she wore a fitted black three-piece suit. He threw on a white button-down shirt which he chose to leave unbuttoned at his chest. On top of his shirt, he wore a fitted vest with a matching blazer on top. A pair of fitted trousers and black patent leather shoes completed his dapper ensemble.

The couple has been traveling around France looking fabulous in their outfits and just the other day, the couple packed on the PDA while out to eat in Paris and they seemed to be having an amazing time. For the outing, J.Lo rocked a flowy red Forte Forte Gathered dress that had a plunging V-neckline and long, flowy sleeves. She topped her look off with barely any makeup and threw her light brown hair into a messy bun with front bangs.

