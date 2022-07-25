Jennifer Lopez Cradles Ben Affleck During Birthday Dinner While Slaying In Black Gown: Photos

Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her 53rd birthday on July 24 and in honor of the special day, J.Lo and Ben Affleck went out to dinner at La Girafe in Paris. The newlyweds looked amazing in their outfits and J.Lo rocked a plunging, skintight black gown with a sexy cutout on the side of her waist. Not only did they look great, but they were cuddled up together at dinner, with J.Lo resting her head on Ben’s shoulder at the table.

J.Lo looked sexier than ever when she wore a sleeveless form-fitting black gown with a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was skintight against her toned frame and on the side of her waist was a massive cutout with a silver medallion. She accessorized her dress with a huge pearl necklace, peep-toe heels, a bedazzled silver purse, and gorgeous glam.

For her glam, J.Lo had her light brown highlighted hair thrown up into a slicked-back ponytail with a few pieces of hair left out to frame her face. A sultry smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip completed her makeup for the evening.

Meanwhile, Ben looked just as stylish when she wore a fitted black three-piece suit. He threw on a white button-down shirt which he chose to leave unbuttoned at his chest. On top of his shirt, he wore a fitted vest with a matching blazer on top. A pair of fitted trousers and black patent leather shoes completed his dapper ensemble.

The couple has been traveling around France looking fabulous in their outfits and just the other day, the couple packed on the PDA while out to eat in Paris and they seemed to be having an amazing time. For the outing, J.Lo rocked a flowy red Forte Forte Gathered dress that had a plunging V-neckline and long, flowy sleeves. She topped her look off with barely any makeup and threw her light brown hair into a messy bun with front bangs.