Jennifer Lopez Wears Just Her Birthday Suit In Super Sexy 53rd Birthday Portrait: Photo

Jennifer Lopez is stripping down for her 53rd birthday. The newlywed superstar posed completely nude in a stunning new portrait by Daniella Midenge, published by People magazine and teased via her Instagram. Jennifer was looking ultra-fit as she posed with one knee bent, strategically balancing her arm on a white cube. The image is part of a new campaign for her latest JLo Beauty launch, dubbed JLo Body. The hero product? The “JLo Body by JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm,” which retails for $65.

The new product launch has been teased for several weeks on her social media pages, and was officially announced on her birthday, which fell on Sunday, July 24. The launch marks her first foray into body products with the brand, which has been on the market since January 2021. “We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us,” she said to the publication in a new interview.

“It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn’t find it on the market,” Jennifer — who has a rather iconic derrière — added. The product was in part inspired by her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez‘s struggles with cellulite. “I remember her wishing that there was some magic formula that was just going to make it disappear…And the truth is, we know that doesn’t exist,” Jennifer explained.

The sexy photo drop comes amid Jen’s lavish getaway with new husband Ben Affleck, 49. The duo made their union legal with an intimate Las Vegas, Nevada ceremony on July 16, just over a year after rekindling their romance. Ben and J.Lo touched down in Paris on July 21 with their respective kids, including her twins Emme and Max, 14, and Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

The couple, also known as Bennifer from their initial 2002 – 2004 romance, already stepped out on Jen’s 53rd birthday for a romantic lunch date at Dior’s Monsieur Dior restaurant in Paris.