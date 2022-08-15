Jennifer Lopez, 53, Poses Naked For New JLo Beauty Campaign Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s 50th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez always looks sexy no matter what she does but her latest campaign for JLo Beauty may just be her sexiest to date. The 53-year-old stripped down completely naked in the photos, showing off her incredible figure and it comes at the perfect time as it is Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday on August 15.

The campaign is for the new JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm that helps firm the skin’s appearance and in the photo, JLo’s skin looks firmer than firm. In the picture, Jennifer was completely naked with her arms resting against a stool. One leg was bent while the other was straight out behind her and her rockhard abs and the sides of her breasts were on display.

As for her glam, JLo had her long, honey-highlighted brown hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle and her skin was glowing and bronzed. She had barely any makeup on except for some eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

In another photo from the shoot, JLo looked flawless lying on her side with a big smile on her face. In the photo, she was completely topless and only wore a tiny, high-rise white thong.

JLo posted a video from the campaign with the caption, “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”