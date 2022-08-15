Jennifer Lopez, 53, Poses Naked For New JLo Beauty Campaign Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s 50th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez looked sexier than ever when she posed completely naked for a new JLo Beauty campaign ahead of Ben Affleck's 50th birthday.

By:
August 15, 2022 2:53PM EDT
jennifer lopez
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez Films Scenes for Hustlers in NYC Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5075815 290319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Recently married popstar Jennifer Lopez was spotted arriving at her office in Beverly Hills showcasing her killer legs in black high heels paired with a tan blazer. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Recently Married Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) oozes glamour while pictured in the Italian sunshine on a photoshoot.Jennifer married her actor beau Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony out in Las Vegas and here we see the 53-year-old continue to defy her age in her sexy shoot flaunting her voluptuous alluring figure in a blue gingham patterned dress! **SHOT ON 08/01/2022**Pictured: Jennifer Lopez - J-Lo - Jennifer AffleckBACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez always looks sexy no matter what she does but her latest campaign for JLo Beauty may just be her sexiest to date. The 53-year-old stripped down completely naked in the photos, showing off her incredible figure and it comes at the perfect time as it is Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday on August 15.

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely incredibly when she stripped down naked for a new JLo Beauty campaign. (JLo Beauty)

The campaign is for the new JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm that helps firm the skin’s appearance and in the photo, JLo’s skin looks firmer than firm. In the picture, Jennifer was completely naked with her arms resting against a stool. One leg was bent while the other was straight out behind her and her rockhard abs and the sides of her breasts were on display.

As for her glam, JLo had her long, honey-highlighted brown hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle and her skin was glowing and bronzed. She had barely any makeup on except for some eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

In another photo from the shoot, JLo looked flawless lying on her side with a big smile on her face. In the photo, she was completely topless and only wore a tiny, high-rise white thong.

JLo posted a video from the campaign with the caption, “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

More From Our Partners

ad