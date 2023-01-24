Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb When Asked About His NFL Future & Retirement

Tom Brady, 45, doesn’t know what he’s going to do when it comes to his NFL future. The professional football player dropped a few F-bombs when discussing whether or not he’ll retire in the near future, during the Jan. 23 episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “If I knew what I was going to f*cking do, I would’ve already f*cking done it,” he told co-host Jim Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

An awkward silence followed Tom’s comment before Jim said he thinks Tom seemed “antagonized by the question.” The quarterback followed his opinion up with, “I appreciate your asking.”

This isn’t the first time Tom has said he’s taking it one day at a time. He also used those words during a post-game press conference after his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost to the Dallas Cowboys in a game earlier this month. “I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep…as good as I can tonight,” he told reporters, according to the New York Post. “It’ll just be one day at a time, truth.”

Tom previously announced a retirement from professional football, in a public statement in Feb. 2022. At the time, he said he wanted “to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” including his children, Jack, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, who he shares with Gisele Bundchen. Only weeks later, however, he announced he would return.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he wrote on Twitter in March 2022. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Later that year, Tom and Gisele, who were married in 2009, announced their split, which was reportedly caused by tension over Tom’s non-retirement. “I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Gisele wrote on social media in Oct. 2022.