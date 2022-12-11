Gisele Bundchen Proudly Snaps Photos Of Daughter Vivian, 10, During Riding Lesson After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen, 42, looked like an incredibly proud mom during her daughter Vivian‘s latest horse riding lesson. The model, who recently split from Vivian’s dad Tom Brady, 45, was spotted taking photos of the 10-year-old while dressed in a casual outfit that included a gray tank top and jeans. She also had her long hair down and accessorized with sunglasses.

Little Vivian wore a white t-shirt, light blue riding pants, and black boots. She also had her hair down like her mom and wore a helmet while she was on the horse. At one point, Gisele held her mini me’s hand as they walked in the area and smiled while holding a tan purse over one shoulder.

Gisele and Vivian’s latest outing comes after Gisele has been making a lot of headlines since she filed for divorce from Tom, with whom she also shares son Benjamin, 13. They officially announced the news in late Oct. and Tom shared a message to his followers about the situation.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he wrote on Instagram. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele also released a statement on Instagram that shared similar thoughts. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she said. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Since the divorce news, Gisele has been seen talking to construction workers as she works on remodeling her new $11 million Florida home. She’s also been staying active with her busy mom lifestyle and other activities like jiu-jitsu with pal and instructor Joaquim Valente.