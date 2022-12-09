Gisele Bundchen Seen At Construction Of $11.5 Million Home Remodel After Tom Brady Divorce

Just making sure it’s perfect! Gisele Bundchen was seen at the Miami, Florida construction site of the remodel for her stunning new $11 million property in Florida, about a month and a half after her divorce from Tom Brady, 45, was finalized on Oct 28. In the December 8 pics, the mom of two, 42, wore a grey tank top, fitted jeans, and pair of flip flop sandals as she surveyed the property and talked to workers about the project. She wore her hair in a casually pretty messy bun, wore very little makeup, and accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and gold bracelet.

According to Page Six, the lavish new digs are located in Surfside, very close to the Bucs star’s mansion, so coparenting will be a cinch. Gisele’s house is reportedly 6600 square feet, and features a huge pool, 5 bedrooms, and 25 foot ceilings, among other amenities. It reportedly cost the former Victoria’s Secret Angel $11.5 million. “You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” a source told Page Six in November.

The jaw dropping new property certainly won’t hurt Gisele’s situation moving forward. And a source told us that her sisters are also rallying to help their famous sibling. “Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October 23 report. “Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this. Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day. Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

Tom and Gisele share two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9. Tom also welcomed son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan in 2007.