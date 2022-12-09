Gisele Bundchen Seen At Construction Of $11.5 Million Home Remodel After Tom Brady Divorce

The former supermodel was seen speaking to workers at the construction site for the remodel of her lavish new Florida mansion on Thursday.

December 9, 2022 6:16PM EST
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Mega

Just making sure it’s perfect! Gisele Bundchen was seen at the Miami, Florida construction site of the remodel for her stunning new $11 million property in Florida, about a month and a half after her divorce from Tom Brady, 45, was finalized on Oct 28. In the December 8 pics, the mom of two, 42, wore a grey tank top, fitted jeans, and pair of flip flop sandals as she surveyed the property and talked to workers about the project. She wore her hair in a casually pretty messy bun, wore very little makeup, and accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and gold bracelet.

 

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen at her new home in Florida on December 8, 2022. (Mega)

According to Page Six, the lavish new digs are located in Surfside, very close to the Bucs star’s mansion, so coparenting will be a cinch. Gisele’s house is reportedly 6600 square feet, and features a huge pool, 5 bedrooms, and 25 foot ceilings, among other amenities. It reportedly cost the former Victoria’s Secret Angel $11.5 million. “You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” a source told Page Six in November.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen talks to workers at her new Florida mansion on Dec 9 (Mega)

The jaw dropping new property certainly won’t hurt Gisele’s situation moving forward. And a source told us that her sisters are also rallying to help their famous sibling. “Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October 23 report. “Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this. Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day. Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

Tom and Gisele share two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9. Tom also welcomed son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan in 2007.

