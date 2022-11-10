Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.

The model’s new digs in Surfside are just across the waterway from her ex-husband, almost directly across from each other, making getting to and from each other’s homes super quickly. The new home also has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an amazing-looking pool, not to mention how great the views must be. The property reportedly cost Gisele $11.5 million.

A source explained how great the location is for co-parenting to Page Six. “You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” they said.

The news that Gisele has reportedly bought a new mansion comes shortly after a source also revealed that the pair were dividing their fortune seamlessly to Page Six. The pair had an airtight prenup, leaving only their real estate interests as a major point of discussion in the split. “There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end,” they said.

It’s nice to hear that the pair will be living close to each other, especially for the sake of their kids. After the pair went public with their divorce, each parent released statements saying that their children were their prime concern. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” Gisele wrote in an Instagram Story.

When Tom gave his first interview with his Let’s Go SiriusXM podcast, he admitted that he and his ex-wife were on good terms, despite the split. “The good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said.