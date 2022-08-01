David Beckham Proudly Shows Off Daughter Harper’s Soccer Skills In New Video

David Beckham, 47, revealed his daughter Harper Beckham‘s inspired by England’s women’s national football team, the Lionesses, just before their big win at the 2022 Euro UEFA European Women’s Football Championship win on July 31. The former professional soccer player shared an Instagram video of the 11-year-old kicking a soccer ball and scoring as they thanked and wished luck to the team. “Harper Beckham steps up to take the last minute free kick for the Lionesses, she shoots, she scores,” the proud dad can be heard saying as he films Harper, who was wearing a brown t-shirt, denim shorts, and yellow sneakers, in action in front of a net.

“Let’s go girls and bring that cup home!” Harper then said to the camera with a smile. David brought her in for a hug and ended the video with a special message to England’s women’s soccer team. “Hey girls, so I just want to say good luck for the final. Thank you for inspiring my daughter and thank you for inspiring the whole country. Bring that cup home!” he said before Harper ended with, “Whoo!”

David also advised his followers to wait for Harper’s smile, in the caption for the fun video. “Wait for her smile 😍 good luck @lionesses.. we can’t wait to watch you 🏆🦁,” he wrote. His fans were quick to respond with supportive and upbeat comments. “She’s so cute!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “Lovely smile… Daddy’s girl.”

David’s video of Harper was posted just hours before the Lionesses beat Germany in the 2022 Euro final with a score of 2-1. Player Chloe Kelly scored the match-winning goal for the team and the whole country of England was in high spirits. The win marks the first ever win of a major women’s soccer championship for England.

Before he showed his support for the Lionesses, David made headlines for attending a formal event with Harper in Venice, Italy in June. They were photographed enjoying an adorable father-daughter moment at the Fenice theatre for the yacht company, Riva, and were dressed to impress. He wore a suit and tie and she wore a strapless long pink dress with a blue section at the bottom.