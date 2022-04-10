Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl.

Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn tied the knot with heiress Nicola Peltz on Saturday, April 9. The two went all-out with their whopping $3.9 million wedding.

The ritzy affair took place at Nicola’s family’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding budget looks like chump change compared to the mansion, which is worth about $99.8 million. They had plenty of space for their lengthy guest list on the 44,000 square-foot property.

Plenty of star-studded guests attended the wedding. Chef Gordon Ramsey was present along with his wife Tana and their five kids. Even though Victoria wasn’t part of the Spice Girls reboot concert, she invited all of her former band members to the wedding, including Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner. Some other A-listers who were on the invite list include Snoop Dogg, Gigi Hadid and Sofia and Nicole Richie.

Of course, the two prepared ahead of the big day. They signed what has been referred to as “the mother and father of all prenups.” This isn’t too surprising considering that her father alone is worth $1.3 billion. This is just one of the many details about their wedding they sorted out after Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020. He shared the news with a sweet Instagram post. “I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he wrote. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”