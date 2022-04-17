David Beckham Kisses Wife Victoria For Her 48th Birthday 1 Wk After Son Brooklyn’s Wedding

David Beckham, 46, proved he’s a doting husband with his latest Instagram post! The soccer player gave a shout-out to his wife Victoria Beckham in honor of her 48th birthday on April 17 and included a gorgeous cozy photo of the two of them along with a memorable caption. In the pic, the lovebirds are standing on the sand at a beach while in front of the water and a fire, and are locking lips as their arms hold onto each other.

The loving spouse mentioned their kids, including Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, in the caption and called the former member of the Spice Girls “amazing.”

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman ❤️ Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️,” it read.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Charles James: Beyond Fashion, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 05 May 2014 David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham enter the dinner tent after their son Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. 09 Apr 2022

Once David shared his online tribute, it didn’t take long for his followers to comment on it. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another called him a “nice husband.” Others wished Victoria a Happy Birthday and there were many red heart emojis included.

Before David and Victoria celebrated Victoria’s special day, they made headlines for attending their son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz last week. The young couple got hitched in Palm Beach, FL in front of a star-studded guest list and looked incredible while doing so. Shortly after the festivities, the family released photos of the eventful day and everyone was dressed to impress!

David wore a tuxedo like Brooklyn while Victoria wore an eye-catching metallic silver dress that included spaghetti straps. All eyes were on the bride as well as she donned a custom Valentino dress that was white, fitted, and sleeveless. She paired it with a stunning veil and matching lace gloves that went up to her elbow.

Victoria took to Instagram to share several photos from the wedding last week and one included her and David walking down the aisle. “Proud mum and dad 💒💕✨ congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham,” she wrote in the caption.