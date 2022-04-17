David Beckham Kisses Wife Victoria For Her 48th Birthday 1 Wk After Son Brooklyn’s Wedding

David Beckham took to Instagram to share a sweet and touching tribute to his wife Victoria with loving words and a PDA-filled photo of them standing on a beach near firelight.

By:
April 17, 2022 6:50PM EDT
View gallery
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share their first kiss as man and wife at their wedding in Palm Beach. 09 Apr 2022 Pictured: kiss. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA846278_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. The bride wore a white dress and matching ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail while Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted shirt. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victorias eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy familys USD 76 million oceanfront estate. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham,Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5302812 100422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. Brooklyn even cheekily gave his brides derriere a squeeze as they enjoyed the festivities. The bride wore a white ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail and Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted top. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victorias eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy familys USD 76 million oceanfront estate. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham,Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5302814 100422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Backgrid/MEGA

David Beckham, 46, proved he’s a doting husband with his latest Instagram post! The soccer player gave a shout-out to his wife Victoria Beckham in honor of her 48th birthday on April 17 and included a gorgeous cozy photo of the two of them along with a memorable caption. In the pic, the lovebirds are standing on the sand at a beach while in front of the water and a fire, and are locking lips as their arms hold onto each other.

The loving spouse mentioned their kids, including Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, in the caption and called the former member of the Spice Girls “amazing.”

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman ❤️ Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️,” it read.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham during a previous outing. (Julio Munoz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Once David shared his online tribute, it didn’t take long for his followers to comment on it. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another called him a “nice husband.” Others wished Victoria a Happy Birthday and there were many red heart emojis included.

Before David and Victoria celebrated Victoria’s special day, they made headlines for attending their son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz last week. The young couple got hitched in Palm Beach, FL in front of a star-studded guest list and looked incredible while doing so. Shortly after the festivities, the family released photos of the eventful day and everyone was dressed to impress!

David wore a tuxedo like Brooklyn while Victoria wore an eye-catching metallic silver dress that included spaghetti straps. All eyes were on the bride as well as she donned a custom Valentino dress that was white, fitted, and sleeveless. She paired it with a stunning veil and matching lace gloves that went up to her elbow.

Victoria took to Instagram to share several photos from the wedding last week and one included her and David walking down the aisle. “Proud mum and dad 💒💕✨ congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham,” she wrote in the caption.

More From Our Partners

ad