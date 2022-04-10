See Pics

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Arrive To Brunch In 1st Photos As Married Couple

SplashNews.com
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share their first kiss as man and wife at their wedding in Palm Beach.
Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. The bride wore a white dress and matching ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail while Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted shirt. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victoria's eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy family's USD 76 million oceanfront estate.
Harper Beckham is seen in her flower girl dress for her brother Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.
Tennis legend Serena Williams is seen at the Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.
News Writer & Reporter

The newly married couple was joined by Victoria and David Beckham, Brooklyn’s parents, as they continued to celebrate their nuptials by having a post-wedding brunch.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, are still in wedded bliss and taking it all in during a family-filled brunch! The new husband and wife, who were married in Palm Beach, FL on April 9, were photographed walking outside of the location that they went to for food and were joined by others, including Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham. At one point, Brooklyn also showed affection to his new spouse by putting his hand on her behind before heading into the building they were at.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz during their first outing since getting married. (SplashNews.com)

The brunch may have been a post-wedding event, but Brooklyn, Nicola, Victoria, and David still dressed to impress. Brooklyn went with an off-white polo-style long-sleeved top, brown pants, and white sneakers while Nicola wore a sleeveless white mini dress and high heels. They both added sunglasses to their looks while the blonde beauty also had her hair pulled back into a ponytail with a white ribbon wrapped around it.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
The new husband and wife got affectionate during the brunch. (SplashNews.com)

David’s outfit included a white top with tan pants while Victoria showed off a long black sleeveless dress that flowed out at the bottom. Like Brooklyn and Nicola, she also added sunglasses to her look and had her long dark hair down. She accessorized with a purse that had a gold chain-link strap.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham at the brunch. (SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn and Nicola’s low-key brunch comes after they made headlines with a beautiful star-studded wedding under the sun. Nicola reportedly wore a custom Valentino dress and one of the first photos released showed the happy lovebirds kissing each other during the exchange of vows. Victoria and David were also photographed holding hands and looking content while at the wedding.

The romantic wedding took place around three years after Brooklyn and Nicola first started dating. They got engaged in 2020 and have often shared loving pics and messages to each other on social media since then, including a Valentine’s Day post in which Brooklyn wrote about how “lucky” he felt to be able to spend the rest of his life with Nicola.