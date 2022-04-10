Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Arrive To Brunch In 1st Photos As Married Couple

The newly married couple was joined by Victoria and David Beckham, Brooklyn’s parents, as they continued to celebrate their nuptials by having a post-wedding brunch.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, are still in wedded bliss and taking it all in during a family-filled brunch! The new husband and wife, who were married in Palm Beach, FL on April 9, were photographed walking outside of the location that they went to for food and were joined by others, including Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham. At one point, Brooklyn also showed affection to his new spouse by putting his hand on her behind before heading into the building they were at.

The brunch may have been a post-wedding event, but Brooklyn, Nicola, Victoria, and David still dressed to impress. Brooklyn went with an off-white polo-style long-sleeved top, brown pants, and white sneakers while Nicola wore a sleeveless white mini dress and high heels. They both added sunglasses to their looks while the blonde beauty also had her hair pulled back into a ponytail with a white ribbon wrapped around it.

David’s outfit included a white top with tan pants while Victoria showed off a long black sleeveless dress that flowed out at the bottom. Like Brooklyn and Nicola, she also added sunglasses to her look and had her long dark hair down. She accessorized with a purse that had a gold chain-link strap.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s low-key brunch comes after they made headlines with a beautiful star-studded wedding under the sun. Nicola reportedly wore a custom Valentino dress and one of the first photos released showed the happy lovebirds kissing each other during the exchange of vows. Victoria and David were also photographed holding hands and looking content while at the wedding.

The romantic wedding took place around three years after Brooklyn and Nicola first started dating. They got engaged in 2020 and have often shared loving pics and messages to each other on social media since then, including a Valentine’s Day post in which Brooklyn wrote about how “lucky” he felt to be able to spend the rest of his life with Nicola.