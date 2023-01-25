Gisele Bundchen & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Ride Horses Together In Costa Rica

Gisele Bundchen, 42, turned heads on Jan. 18, when she and her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, were spotted riding horses in Costa Rica together. The model and the hunk wore casual outfits as they enjoyed their outside surroundings and smiled, in photos obtained by TMZ. At one point, Joaquim also took photos of his horse with his phone.

Gisele wore a gray tank top, jeans, and black boots during the outing. She had her long hair down and appeared to have no makeup on. Joaquim wore a light gray T-shirt, jeans, boots, and a backwards blue baseball cap. The duo reportedly rode the horses for around two hours.

The horse riding outing comes after Gisele and Joaquim sparked romance rumors since they’ve been out and about with each other and her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, who she shares with ex Tom Brady, quite a bit lately. This month, they were also seen jogging while appearing to share AirPods.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him,” a source close to Gisele told People magazine last week. “I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

“She is happy and doing really well,” a second source said. “She is focused on her kids, her health, and work. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year. Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option.”