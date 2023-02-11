Gisele Bundchen Bike Rides With Kids Benjamin, 13, & Vivian, 10, In Miami: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, got in some quality time with her son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, when they all went for a bike ride on the morning of Feb. 9. The model, who shares her kids with ex Tom Brady, wore a black crop top, black leggings, gray sneakers, and a tan baseball cap over her long hair during the outing, which took place in Miami, FL and can be seen here. Benjamin wore a graphic black T-shirt, shorts, sandals, and a green helmet while his sister wore a gray and white striped top, light pink leggings, black sneakers, and a pink helmet.

The party of three seemed to enjoy the scenery and weather as they pedaled beside each other during the ride. Gisele was reportedly riding her $14,250 Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 – Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 bike and appeared relaxed and content. The kids seemed focused.

Gisele, Benjamin, and Vivian’s joint bike ride comes less than a week after they were spotted doing some shopping in the same city. The doting mom looked epic in a gray sweatshirt, white pants, and white sneakers as her hair was down. Vivian matched her in her own all white ensemble, and Benjamin wore a white T-shirt and black shorts.

The shopping outing happened just a few days after Tom announced his official retirement from professional football. Although he previously announced a retirement but took it back shortly after, he admitted this time it was “for good” and explained how he was feeling about the decision, in an Instagram video. “You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he said in the clip.

“I really thank you guys so much,” he emotionally continued. “To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Tom’s retirement comes three months after he and Gisele announced their separation. The former lovebirds were married in 2009 and revealed that they amicably made the decision to split. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote in an Instagram story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”