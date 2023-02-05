Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.

Despite a bit of a dramatic split with Vivian and Ben’s father, Gisele offered up her love and support to Tom after he revealed his plans to officially step away from the football field. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote with a prayer hands emoji on his Instagram post of the announcement.

In Tom’s video, posted on Feb. 1, he said, “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good.” He later added, “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.” The caption also read, “I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all, I am truly grateful on this day.”

As fans know, the superstar couple called it quits back in October. At the time, Tom shared a statement to his Instagram Story, saying the pair made the decision to split “amicably” and with “gratitude.” He added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.” Gisele shared a heartbreaking message to her Instagram Stories as well, admitting the superstar couple “grew apart” and will now be focusing on “co-parenting” their two kids.

More recently, Gisele sparked romance rumors with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The Brazilian beauty was seen training, enjoying dinner, and riding horses in Costa Rica with the handsome hunk. Tom, meanwhile, has not been linked to anyone since the breakup.