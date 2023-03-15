Gisele Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Perspective’ Not Being ‘Truth’ After Latest Outing With Joaquim Valente

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42, took to her verified Instagram account on Wednesday, March 15 with a cryptic message and a gorgeous outdoor photo. “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact,” she captioned the photo post. “Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” She then followed that up with the same message in Portuguese. “Tudo o que ouvimos é uma opinião, não um fato. Tudo o que vemos é uma perspectiva, não a verdade.” Alongside the message, Gisele was seen in a gorgeous snap, wearing a white tank top and smiling among a patch of wild grass.

The message seemed to have a pointed, yet cryptic meaning — she was spotted walking together again in her home country of Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Monday, March 13. The appearance renewed and intensified rumors of a burgeoning romance between the two, following Gisele’s October 2022 divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady.

In any case, many of her fans seemed agree, as they sounded off in the comments thread. “It makes sense, Gi! Lately I’ve had a thought that always crosses my mind when someone says something about me (or someone I know/admire)… ‘What the other says about me says more about HIM than about ME,'” wrote a follower. Another quipped, “that’s just your opinion!” “The most beautiful woman in the world,” remarked a third.

Gisele and Joquim’s appearance out in public is hardly a rarity. They’ve been seen and photographed several times together, notably in Costa Rica. A source told PEOPLE magazine in January that she “adores” the hunky athlete. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids,” the insider said. “Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Meanwhile, Gisele and her ex-husband Tom have pledged to make their children together, Benjamin, 13, and Vivienne, 10, their priority as they move forward. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” the former Victoria’s Secret bombshell wrote in a statement to fans following the divorce. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”