Gisele Bundchen Poses In Pink Chanel Swimsuit After Return To Modeling Following Tom Brady Divorce

Now that her ex-husband Tom Brady is retiring for good, Gisele Bundchen is ready to resume her career as a supermodel! The Brazilian bombshell, 42, was seen in photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six slaying in a gorgeous bubble gum pink Chanel swimsuit as she navigated a sultry photoshoot on the beach in Miami. The former Victoria’s Secret angel donned the form fitting, backless one-piece number and wore her sandy blonde hair in long, beachy waves. At one point, she was even seen touching up her lipstick. The photos were taken on January 25 — after her divorce but before Tom’s February 1 retirement announcement.

And she’s been seen modeling other swimsuit looks several times in the same area over the last week, including a sleek purple thong swimsuit with a hoodie. She’s also been spotted riding horses and jogging in Costa Rica with rumored new beau, jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Gisele’s return to the career that made her famous comes after big life changes. She filed for and finalized her divorce from the NFL star on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage and two children. The statuesque beauty reportedly was frustrated after Tom retired, then unretired, from the Bucs. The relationship spiraled as the former power couple separated, with Gisele purchasing two new homes in Miami and Tom continuing with a rocky final season with NFL.

While she’s clearly moving on, it’s not been an easy road. As she’s made her way back to a sense of normalcy following the split, a source told HollywoodLife that she’s leaning on her sisters for support. “Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” an insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY in October 2022.

“Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this. Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day. Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”