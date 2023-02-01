Gisele Bundchen Poses In Pink Chanel Swimsuit After Return To Modeling Following Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen rocked a gorgeous pink one piece swimsuit as she resumed her modeling career with a photo shoot on the beach!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 1, 2023 10:49PM EST
Gisele Bundchen
View gallery
Singer Dua Lipa wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 02 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA576798_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her voluptuous curves in a hot pink bikini as she takes a ride on a yacht with boyfriend Scott Disick in Miami. 25 Nov 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie; Scott Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA556401_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Splashnews

Now that her ex-husband Tom Brady is retiring for good, Gisele Bundchen is ready to resume her career as a supermodel! The Brazilian bombshell, 42, was seen in photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six slaying in a gorgeous bubble gum pink Chanel swimsuit as she navigated a sultry photoshoot on the beach in Miami. The former Victoria’s Secret angel donned the form fitting, backless one-piece number and wore her sandy blonde hair in long, beachy waves. At one point, she was even seen touching up her lipstick. The photos were taken on January 25 — after her divorce but before Tom’s February 1 retirement announcement.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen poses in a bikini during a previous shoot. (Splashnews)

And she’s been seen modeling other swimsuit looks several times in the same area over the last week, including a sleek purple thong swimsuit with a hoodie. She’s also been spotted riding horses and jogging in Costa Rica with rumored new beau, jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Gisele’s return to the career that made her famous comes after big life changes. She filed for and finalized her divorce from the NFL star on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage and two children. The statuesque beauty reportedly was frustrated after Tom retired, then unretired, from the Bucs. The relationship spiraled as the former power couple separated, with Gisele purchasing two new homes in Miami and Tom continuing with a rocky final season with NFL.

Gisele Bundchen
Shutterstock

While she’s clearly moving on, it’s not been an easy road. As she’s made her way back to a sense of normalcy following the split, a source told HollywoodLife that she’s leaning on her sisters for support. “Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” an insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY in October 2022.

Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this. Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day. Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad