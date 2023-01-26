Gisele Bundchen Rocks Very Revealing Thong Swimsuit During Sexy Photo Shoot On The Beach

She's back on US soil! After a trip to Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bundchen sizzled in a sexy swimsuit photoshoot.

January 26, 2023 7:26PM EST
Image Credit: Splashnews

Gisele Bundchen, 42, hit the ground running as she returned home to Florida. The iconic model looked absolutely sensational as she rocked a one piece purple swimsuit with long sleeves and a relaxed plunge for a photoshoot on Thursday, Jan. 26 in images published by the Daily Mail. Gisele was fully channeling ’70s disco vibes with the swimsuit’s hood detail and shiny fabric that sparkled under the warm Florida sun as she posed barefoot in the sand for a camera crew.

When she turned around, she revealed the cheeky bottom of the swim garment — looking more fit than ever. It’s unclear who the shoot is for, exactly, but the photos will no doubt turn out fabulous based on the sneak preview. Other images seemed to reveal that she wore a second nude skin toned swimsuit underneath, perhaps to ensure she remained covered in photos due to the sparkly and sheer nature of the purple one.

Gisele Bundchen stuns in a bikini. (Splashnews)

The shoot comes hot off of her multiple trips to Costa Rica with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente who she seems to be spending more and more time with following her divorce from Tom Brady. The pair were specifically seen horseback riding on Jan. 18 in the Central American country, both smiling as they seemed to enjoy both the rides and each other’s company. The former Victoria’s Secret model was glowing as she went makeup free for the excursion, sporting a casual gray tank top with jeans and black boots, with her hair down. Meanwhile, Joaquim was also laid back twinning in a gray shirt, jeans and boots of his own — but also adding a baseball cap. They rode horses for two hours, per a report.

The trip followed outings Joaquim was seen on with Gisele as well as her kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, who she shares with ex Tom Brady. On another hangout, the rumored couple were seen jogging together.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him,” a source close to Gisele told People magazine of the budding reported romance — which either have yet to confirm. “I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table,” the source also said.

