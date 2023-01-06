Gisele Bundchen Wears A Purse As A Top In 1st Modeling Campaign Since Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bundchen, 42, stripped down to just jeans for her new campaign for Louis Vuitton. In a video shared by the luxury French fashion house on Friday, Jan. 6 (seen here), the stunning mother of two modeled a large and small handbag from Louis Vuitton’s second collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in nothing but a pair of high-waisted blue jeans. She clutched both handbags, which were covered in colorful polka dots, in front of her chest to take place of a shirt.

Gisele’s gorgeous blonde locks were styled in beachy waves and her makeup was done to look natural. The video showed her standing in front of a gray background with polka dots designed after the ones printed on the designer bags circling her. The Rolling Stones‘ 1967 hit “She’s A Rainbow” fittingly played over the video.

The colorful advertisement serves as Gisele’s first published modeling campaign since her Oct. 2022 divorce from Tom Brady, 45. As fans know, Gisele took a step back from her modeling career to raise a family with Tom but was fed up once he chose football over family time after retiring from the NFL and then quickly reversing his decision in March 2022.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she told ELLE in Oct. 2022. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.” The former couple shares a son, Benjamin, 12, and a daughter, Vivian, 9. Tom also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

She also noted that now that she felt fulfilled by raising her family and supporting Tom, she wanted to focus on her dreams. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose,” she said.

A month earlier, in September, a source close to the former Victoria’s Secret model spoke about her frustrations with Tom not being ready to commit to their family. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

Now that Gisele doesn’t need to focus on maintaining a home for Tom, it appears she has jumped right back into her work. However, that doesn’t mean she has forgotten about her kids. The last five posts on her Instagram revolve around her kids, including their Dec. 2022 trip to her home country, Brazil. In the photos she shared, seen above, she can be seen enjoying the great outdoors of southern Brazil with her kids as they went fishing, biking, horseback riding, and more.

“It’s my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love,” she captioned the Dec. 27 slideshow. “It’s always so good to come back home.”