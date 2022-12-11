Gisele Bundchen Rocks Daisy Dukes Out With Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, looked relaxed and happy during her latest outing with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The model, who recently filed for divorce from her kids’ father, Tom Brady, wore a flowing black and white patterned top and a pair of daisy dukes as she was photographed outside in Miami Beach, FL. She accessorized with sunglasses as her long hair was down and she flashed a smile while getting out of a vehicle at one point.

It’s unclear where Gisele and her kids were going but they all looked like they were having a great time. Benjamin was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts, and black flip flops as he acted energetic near his mom. Vivian wore a pink leopard top and had her hair down.

The new outing comes around the same time Gisele was spotted taking Vivian to a horse riding lesson. The proud mom held her daughter’s hand while walking to the horses and took photos while Vivian was on the horse. She looked casually cool in a gray tank top and jeans while spending time under the sun.

Gisele’s quality moments with her kids have been truly special since she started co-parenting with Tom, 45. The former couple, who were married in 2009, announced their split at the end of Oct. and seem like they’re still being friendly with each other. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom wrote about the divorce in the Instagram announcement. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele has been swiftly moving on from the marriage in the best way she can and has even been working on remodeling an $11 million home in Florida this week. She and Tom also recently celebrated Benjamin’s birthday and sent the teen a sweet message on Instagram. “We have a new teenager in the house ! Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!” Gisele wrote alongside photos of her oldest child.