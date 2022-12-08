Tom Brady & Gisele Love On Son Benjamin For His 13th Birthday: You’re ‘So Special & Loved’

Happy birthday, Benjamin Brady! The newly 13-year-old was honored by his parents Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in some sweet social media posts to mark the big day. The quarterback took to IG with a photo of his son sitting casually by a pool with a water bottle in hand, looking relaxed and chill. “Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny,” Tom captioned the pic. Gisele commented hearts below the tribute to their son.

Separately, the top model shared her own post for Benjamin, posting a photo of the two watching a stunning sunset together on the beach. “We have a new teenager in the house ! Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!” Gisele wrote.

It has, without a doubt, been a difficult few months for the family with the longtime couple’s shocking divorce, but Tom and Gisele seem to be co-parenting beautifully and showing their kids all the love. The former pair also share a daughter, Vivian, 10, whose birthday they celebrated just a few days ago, as well.

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB shared a pre-game pump up text from Ben before playing the New Orleans Saints. “I will be watching,” Ben wrote. “Say hi to me on camera.” “YES!!!!!,” the father of three replied. Later, Ben added, “Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt.” Tom posted the screenshot of the text to his Instagram Story, writing, “The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny.”

Tom frequently discusses his love for his children and his role as a father on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go!, recently telling co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley, “I just wanna be the best dad I can be.”