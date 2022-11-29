Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split

It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”

The father of three also stated that he’s currently zeroed in on the “day-to-day, game-to-game” as he adjusts to life post-divorce. “I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it,” he said. “I love seeing us improve and get better. And I think there’s definitely things on the practice field that have improved.”

The comments come after Tom’s cataclysmic decision to retire, then unretire, from the NFL back in March. His marriage to former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42, subsequently unraveled, allegedly over her disappointment that he decided not to end his athletic career. A source told us that Gisele felt “lied to” after Tom announced he’d return to the sport.

“Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

The former power couple finalized their divorce in October, after 13 years of marriage, stating that the split was “amicable.” They share kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.