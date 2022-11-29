Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split

In the latest episode of his podcast, the Bucs star said he's on 'borrowed' time with the league after divorcing Gisele Bundchen.

November 29, 2022 7:57PM EST
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen (Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The father of three also stated that he’s currently zeroed in on the “day-to-day, game-to-game” as he adjusts to life post-divorce. “I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it,” he said. “I love seeing us improve and get better. And I think there’s definitely things on the practice field that have improved.”

The comments come after Tom’s cataclysmic decision to retire, then unretire, from the NFL back in March. His marriage to former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42, subsequently unraveled, allegedly over her disappointment that he decided not to end his athletic career. A source told us that Gisele felt “lied to” after Tom announced he’d return to the sport.

“Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

The former power couple finalized their divorce in October, after 13 years of marriage, stating that the split was “amicable.” They share kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

