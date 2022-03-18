Watch

Rob Gronkowski Hints At A Possible Return To The Buccaneers After Tom Brady Cancels Retirement

Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady
Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 30 Jan 2019
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates during the Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory parade held in Boston, Mass NFL New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Parade, Boston, USA - 05 Feb 2019
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski waves after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, in Atlanta. The New England Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by IPS/REX/Shutterstock (10075802i) New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski Opening Night, meet the media. Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots, Super Bowl LIII, American Football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA - 29 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Rob Gronkowski is teasing a possible return to the Buccaneers, saying he’ll let Tom Brady ‘have a little scare’ without him for ‘a couple months’ before he confirms a decision.

Now that Tom Brady is — quite literally — back in the game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could Rob Gronkowski also be making a return to the team? “It’s a very good chance [I’m coming back],” the 32-year-old tight end was overhead saying in a video posted by Twitter user Alan Villa this week. “I’ll let [Brady] have a little scare. Give him a couple of months without me and then, you know.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.”

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” he continued.