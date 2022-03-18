Rob Gronkowski Hints At A Possible Return To The Buccaneers After Tom Brady Cancels Retirement

“He just did it to me for a couple of months,” he teased with the people at the barbershop where he was filmed. “So I’m gonna do it to him now.” Is he coming back or not! #yeaheis 😂💪🙏😂⁦@ZacOnTheMic⁩ ⁦@TKras⁩ ⁦@gregauman⁩ pic.twitter.com/bzhQwx7FBz — alan villa (@amvilla29) March 16, 2022 It’s not entirely clear if Rob was simply joking around with his fans, although when he spoke with TMZ Sports earlier in the year, he gave a much different response. “If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season. I’d be like, ‘No, I’m not playing,'” the NFL star told the outlet.

“You’ve got to give it some time, you’ve got to rest to see how everything goes, to see how everything plays out, how I feel,” he said. “I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there then.”

Rob had already retired from football back in March 2019, but returned in April 2020 to join his former New England Patriots teammate to play for the Buccaneers. Considdering Tom’s recent announcement about returning to the team due to “unfinished business,” many fans are now wondering if Rob will likely do the same.