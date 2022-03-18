Rob Gronkowski Hints At A Possible Return To The Buccaneers After Tom Brady Cancels Retirement
Rob Gronkowski is teasing a possible return to the Buccaneers, saying he’ll let Tom Brady ‘have a little scare’ without him for ‘a couple months’ before he confirms a decision.
Now that Tom Brady is — quite literally — back in the game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could Rob Gronkowski also be making a return to the team? “It’s a very good chance [I’m coming back],” the 32-year-old tight end was overhead saying in a video posted by Twitter user Alan Villa this week. “I’ll let [Brady] have a little scare. Give him a couple of months without me and then, you know.”
“He just did it to me for a couple of months,” he teased with the people at the barbershop where he was filmed. “So I’m gonna do it to him now.”
Is he coming back or not! #yeaheis 😂💪🙏😂@ZacOnTheMic @TKras @gregauman pic.twitter.com/bzhQwx7FBz
— alan villa (@amvilla29) March 16, 2022
It’s not entirely clear if Rob was simply joking around with his fans, although when he spoke with TMZ Sports earlier in the year, he gave a much different response. “If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season. I’d be like, ‘No, I’m not playing,'” the NFL star told the outlet.
Rob had already retired from football back in March 2019, but returned in April 2020 to join his former New England Patriots teammate to play for the Buccaneers. Considdering Tom’s recent announcement about returning to the team due to “unfinished business,” many fans are now wondering if Rob will likely do the same.
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.”
“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” he continued.