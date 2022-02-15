Rob Gronkowski Likely To Retire From Football Now That Tom Brady Has Left The NFL

Will Rob Gronkowski return to or retire from football? Sources are revealing the behind-the-scenes details to us EXCLUSIVELY about the football player’s future plans.

After Tom Brady‘s “difficult” retirement announcement at the beginning of February, fans are now wondering if his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, Rob Gronkowski, will follow suite. Rob is currently a free agent, meaning he can pick his next location should he decide to keep playing. “Gronk had a taste of retired life that involved the WWE, television and commercial opportunities but was swayed back by his friend Tom Brady,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. And now that Tom is gone, and Rob is a free agent and still young, he is leaning towards retiring again and going back to TV and other analyst opportunities.”

The source continued, “This week he has thrown around playing with Joe Burrow but right now that is all noise and just a sound bites because he is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend [Camille Kostek] and looking to take the next steps in that relationship.”

Moreover, another source shared that Rob “has played with Tom Brady his whole career, there is something special about that but if he were to come back, it would only be for a team that has a great chance to win the Super Bowl.”

As far as his life outside of football goes, the source shared that Rob’s goals definitely involve getting “engaged, married, and [having] a family” with girlfriend Camille. “He has a big family himself, so the chance of little Gronks is for sure happening but are a few years away, but engagement and marriage are something very much close to his heart to do very soon.”