Rob Gronkowski & GF Camille Kostek’s Engagement Plans Revealed After His 4th Super Bowl Win

After nearly eight years together, NFL star Rob Gronkowski and model GF Camille Kostek still haven’t got engaged. We’ve got details on if he plans to finally pop the question after his Super Bowl win.

After Rob Gronkowski caught two key touchdown passes from QB Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl 55 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs, is he finally ready for the ultimate score in proposing to gorgeous girlfriend Camille Kostek? They’ve been together since 2013, and the 28-year-old blonde beauty was right there cheering on his amazing plays in Tampa. But not even this celebratory time is enough for him to get down on one knee just yet, as the hard working duo is focused on their careers, while still maintaining a healthy romance.

“Camille and Rob have discussed marriage throughout their relationship, but it was always something they knew that they wanted to be at the perfect time. They always have something they’re working on and their commitment to their careers keeps them busy year round,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Even when Rob retired from the sport in 2019 — only to return to play with Tom again in Tampa Bay in 2020 — Camille was busy being the cover girl of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in 2019.

NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek have been happily dating for nearly eight years. Photo credit: MEGA.

“Plus, Camille has always been Rob’s biggest cheerleader and she’s been focused on planning for his Super Bowl championships rather than an engagement. That’s just who Camille is; super down to earth and easy going which is one of the reasons they work so well and have lasted so long is because they’re happy just being together,” our insider continues. The pair met at a volunteer event when Camille was in her rookie year as a New England Patriots cheerleader, and Gronk was in his third year with the Pats.

“Although Camille is very independent, and she enjoys doing her own thing, she tends to be more traditional when it comes to engagement details. She would prefer to just let Rob take the lead in terms of proposing because she’d like to be surprised just like any girl,” our insider continues. The 31-year-old NFL great has already made sure Camille knows how committed he is, as he gave her a moonstone ring as a promise ring, which she regularly wears.

“Camille has two younger sisters who know her better than anybody and she would hope that Rob would consult them when it comes to getting advice on what type of ring she might like. But in terms of where and when he’d propose, she’d rather leave that up to him,” our source adds.

“Rob wants to pop the question after he retires. He has retired once before, but he now wants to still play and get the Bucs back in the Super Bowl next year with Tom. Then when he finally retires for good, he would then want to do the engagement and get married thing,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. After how great Rob played in Super Bowl 55, he proved he’s still got plenty of mileage left on his previously banged-up body.

“He wants it be a big party, a big festive moment. That can’t really happen right now, but plans are to be with her forever. So it will happen, but once Rob has a chance to make it really fun and special,” the insider adds. Between Rob and Tom going for another Super Bowl together in 2022 with the Bucs, and Camille working for worked for popular brands such as Reebok, Dune Jewelry and Equinox, they’ve got their hands full with busy careers at the moment.