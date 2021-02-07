Camille Kostek: 5 Things To Know About ‘SI’ Model & Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend

Supermodel Camille Kostek will be cheering on her NFL star boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, when he plays in the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7.

Camille Kostek, 28, is the proud girlfriend of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski. Rob and his team will be playing in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. However, Camille is so much more than just Gronk’s girlfriend, and has a successful career of her own. Here’s more to know about the supermodel, who has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated and more.

How Did Camille Kostek & Gronk Meet?

Camille and Rob met in November 2013 when Camille was a rookie cheerleader for the New England Patriots (Rob had already been playing for the team since 2010). The stars were both volunteering at a Goodwill event and Gronk sneakily gave Camille his phone number. She was hesitant about sparking up a relationship with one of the players, but eventually decided to FaceTime Gronk a few days later and they started talking.

How Long Have Camille Kostek & Gronk Been Together?

Camille previously said in 2018 that she didn’t start dating Rob until after she left the Patriots cheerleading program in 2015, although her new revelation hints that they were together before that. It wasn’t until summer 2015 that Camille and Gronk went public on social media, which means they’ve been together for at least more than five years at this point.

At this point, Camille has begun thinking about a potential engagement, and admitted that she has an idea in her head about what engagement ring she wants. “It’s been changing,” she admitted. “I do have one. I’m, like, a very, very simple girl. I’m also one of those people — you know how people don’t tell you what they’re going to name their baby until the baby is born and they tell you? That’s what it is for me. I’ll wait until my ring is out. Then it can be like, this is what I always wanted.”

Camille Kostek Is A ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model

Camille started modeling in 2013 and did some work for various brands over the next few years. However, she admittedly had some trouble finding representation, and was told she was too short (5’8″) and not thin enough (a size 4/6). In 2017, she was discovered by Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit and walked the runway for the mag’s fashion show that July. She first appeared in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit for the mag’s 2018 issue. In 2019, she was one of three cover girls for the magazine, along with Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan.

What Shows Has Camille Kostek Hosted?

In addition to modeling, Camille also has some experience as an on-air host. In Sept. 2020, she was announced as the on-field host for the TBS game show reboot of Wipeout. She got started in hosting by working for local ABC, CBS and Fox affiliates in New England. Camille worked as a reporter for Dirty Water TV on NESN in 2016 and 2017, and has done correspondence for events like South By Southwest and the Super Bowl.

Where Did Camille Kostek Go To College?

Camilla grew up in Connecticut and attended Eastern Connecticut State University. She graduated with a Communications degree and a minor in Business. During college, she played lacrosse, but eventually quit to be a full-time member of the school’s dance team.